Osceola Magic's NBA G League Finals Berth is 'A Big Deal'
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two wins.
After Sunday's win in the Eastern Conference Finals secured a trip to the NBA G League Finals, that's all that stands between the Osceola Magic and their second-ever league title.
Although busy with their own pursuit of the postseason, parent club Orlando has kept a watchful eye on what's happening just down I-4.
That's in part because much of Osceola's roster has experience with Orlando. Two-way guards Mac McClung (franchise playoff record 42 points Sunday) and Ethan Thompson (20 pts) have lockers in the Magic's Kia Center changeroom, but nearly every player on Osceola's roster went through at least a portion of Orlando's training camp last October.
And, head coach Dylan Murphy spent two years as a Magic analyst and two as an assistant for Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley before taking over the G League head coaching role in July 2023. Murphy has led the Magic's Las Vegas Summer League team in each of the two previous summers.
Of Osceola's success, Paolo Banchero said Monday: "It's awesome to see. Just knowing the work those guys put in. Mac, Ethan, some of those other guys ... and then coach Dylan Murphy. Just seeing their work pay off and them making it ot the Finals is a big deal."
"It's special," Anthony Black said. "Everybody knows how much talent is on that team, so we're super happy for them. Everybody's getting to it – Mac, Ethan, everybody's getting buckets, Javonte [Smart]. It's good to see. They've got a good matchup with the Stockton Kings, so hopefully they get the dub."
Under Murphy, who was named the G League Coach of the Month for March, Osceola went 22-12 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight year. The Magic led the G League in scoring and have won 13 of their last 16 games dating back to the regular season.
The Magic square off with Stockton, who went 22-12 on its own and was the West's top seed. Led by Mason Jones' 23.5 points a game, the Kings should give Osceola a good run in the season's final series.
Twice this season Osceola beat Stockton, and recently, too. The Magic beat the Kings twice in three days in mid-March: 137-119 on Mar. 14 and 135-115 on Mar. 16.
Pull out two more victories, and Osceola lifts the G League Championship Trophy for a second time in five years.
"Hopefully they can finish the job," Banchero said.
Osceola has home-court advantage at Osceola Heritage Park in the best-of-three series. It begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU versus the Western Conference-winning Stockton Kings.
Game 2 of the Finals is slated for Friday, Apr. 11 at 10 p.m. on ESPNews.
If necessary, the winner-take-all Game 3 would come Monday, Apr. 14 back at the Magic's Osceola Heritage Park at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
