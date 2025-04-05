Report: Dwight Howard Named First-Ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dwight Howard's recent induction into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame won't be his last celebration of success in 2025.
Howard has been elected as a first-ballot member to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, ESPN reported on Friday evening.
An 8-time All-Star and All-NBA performer, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, 2020 NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Howard spent the first eight of his 18 professional seasons with the Magic.
After being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2004 NBA draft, Howard earned six of his eight All-Star and All-NBA nods (five first-team) with Orlando, all three of his DPOY awards, and became the franchise's all-time leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker. He was the runner-up for the 2010-11 MVP award, and he led the NBA in rebounds four times and blocks twice while with the Magic.
He appeared in 621 regular season games (620 starts) with Orlando, averaging 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field.
His teams made six playoff appearances, including a trip to the Finals in 2009 and the Eastern Conference Finals the year after. Over 57 career playoff games in those six postseason runs, Howard averaged 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest.
On March 24, Howard became the 13th inductee into the Magic Hall of Fame in the team's 36-year history. On a day full of reflection, "Superman" said that Orlando "will always forever be my home."
But now, he joins Carmelo Anthony as a fellow first-ballot member in the 2025 class.
An official announcement for the entire Naismith Basketball HOF Class of '25 will be made during the Men's NCAA Tournament Final Four games on Saturday, April 5.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- 'A MAGICAL 36 YEARS': Paul Porter, the longtime PA voice of the Magic, is near the end of the line with Orlando. CLICK HERE
- FINAL LESSONS BEFORE POSTSEASON: With four games left in the regular season, Orlando is cramming the final bits of learning in before the postseason arrives. CLICK HERE
- KCP FINDING 3-BALL AT RIGHT TIME: Since the All-Star break, the Magic are finally getting the shooting they thought they would from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. CLICK HERE
- PRESSURE TO MAXIMIZE BANCHERO-WAGNER PAIR: As teammates, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner already stand alone in Magic history. Orlando must maximize them by supplanting their stardom. CLICK HERE
- HOUSTAN IS BASKETBALL-OBSESSED: "He really just cares about basketball and loves the game, loves his teammates, and loves the work that goes into it," Paolo Banchero said of Caleb Houstan. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ, ORLANDO TIES STILL TIGHT: Orlando was home for five years for Markelle Fultz. Although no longer with the team, that feeling hasn't left him. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.