Magic Cramming Final Lessons Ahead of Looming Postseason's Test
Monday night, nearly a year after losing four of them in their first round playoff series, the Orlando Magic lost another playoff game.
Not literally, but figuratively. Their 96-87 home loss to the LA Clippers took on the physical, slow-paced playstyle customary of the postseason. Aside from their usual offensive lulls that became pronounced against one of the NBA's top defenses, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the small details hurt them: untimely turnovers, missed rebounds, extra fouls – all of which ate at their possession count.
"Those are little moments are, in a two- and three-possession game, ones you cannot get back," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after. "Give the Clippers credit. They did all those small things...
"It's a lesson we have to learn, and you have to go through this type of game against a playoff-type team ... to understand exactly the value of each possession in the game."
Two games versus non postseason-bound teams came in the three days that followed. And, while the formula for Tuesday's victory at San Antonio isn't one the Magic are often replicating and Thursday's win at Washington wasn't the romp it appeared it would be – Franz Wagner called it "just alright" postgame – stacking the two wins take precedent over how they came.
Especially so when every game to close the season is being treated like a playoff game.
With only four games left in the regular season and their seeding not certain, Orlando is cramming as many last-minute lessons into the final days before their postseason tests begin.
Among those? How an offense so reliant on Wagner and Paolo Banchero can maximize its efficiency in a season where it largely hasn't.
"I think we've improved a lot these last couple weeks," Wagner said, emphasizing that Orlando is still confident in its attack despite its gaudy shortcomings compared to its opposition. "Obviously, [we] know that we need to focus on that, though."
Where, in his estimation, had the Magic made the most strides?
"Understanding how we create advantages, that we've got to play fast and move the ball to the second and third side," the fourth-year forward said. "Having an understanding of that and being more consistent with that."
The Magic are now 9-5 in their last 14 games dating back to Mar. 8. sporting a 113.4 offensive rating – 4.7 points per 100 possessions versus their season-long mark – in those games.
Spread over an entire season, a 113.4 offensive rating would rank the Magic's attack as the 19th-best in the league. That would be enough to snap a 12-year streak of bottom-10 rankings in the metric and be at least a slightly better representation of an offense that features two heavily depended-upon stars who continue to make history.
Banchero said Thursday that the Magic know "in order for us to win games, our defense is going to have to be what carries us," and they're maintaining their third-best ranking in the league the last 14 games. But getting stops means nothing if they're not capitalized on with points.
Orlando also keeps winning away from home, now 8-2 since the All-Star break in games played away from the Kia Center.
"Yeah, luckily, because we haven't been good at home," Wagner said after Tuesday's game at San Antonio. "I think our energy and just that sense that it's just us out here. No one else is going to come help us. So, I think hust froma. mentality standpoint, we've been really consistent on the road."
Remember, not winning one of four road playoff games is part of why Orlando was a first-round exit a season ago.
The Magic aren't eligible to have home-court advantage in a potential first-round playoff series. But depending on likely Play-In Tournament seeding, they could be faced with one or multiple home games to earn their spot beyond the pre-playoffs competition.
Friday is the first of four days off for the Magic before two pivotal contests close their home regular-season slate. Atlanta, the team closest beneath Orlando in the standings, comes in Tuesday for the first of two final-week home matchups. Then, the Boston Celtics – a potential first-round opponent should Orlando advance out of a No.7-8 Play-In game – comes to town on Wednesday.
Games at Indiana next Friday and Atlanta the following Sunday close the regular season.
"We're not locked into a spot yet, and we play Atlanta two more times, so those are going to be really big games," Wagner said. "I think it's going to be a good challenge for us."
The Magic's season has been full of them. Grouped together, the final four games are the last chance to apply their learnings before the real tests begin.
All that remains to be seen is whether Orlando will gather the material needed to ace them.
