Report: Magic Re-Negotiating Contract With Jonathan Isaac
ORLANDO — After missing almost three straight seasons, Jonathan Isaac was a key piece for the Orlando Magic in a 47-win season and their first playoff appearance since 2020.
Isaac now may be staying in Orlando for the foreseeable future. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Magic are working on a new contract with the 6-foot-10 forward after they agreed to a three-year deal with backup center Goga Bitadze.
"With Orlando having found a new three-year agreement with big man Goga Bitdaze, the Magic are working to renegotiate and extend the contract of versatile defensive center Jonathan Isaac," Fischer writes.
A torn ACL and adductor limited Isaac to 11 games over the previous three seasons. In his first full season since 2019-20, he averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per across 58 games. Isaac also had the best defensive rating in the league.
As things currently stand, Isaac would make $17.4 million next season, making him the second-highest-paid player on the Magic roster, trailing only guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who agreed to a three-year, $66 million deal on Sunday. Isaac will be a free agent after next season if he and the Magic can't agree on a new contract.
