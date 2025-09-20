Rival's injury setback makes it easier for Magic in Southeast
Most observers and odds-makers have the Orlando Magic a significant favorites in the Southeast division, such as that matters.
The NBA doesn't incentivize division titles as it once did, and the Southeast isn't exactly a gauntlet, with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in eternal rebuilding modes. Last season, Orlando won it with a 41-41 record, one game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks and four ahead of the Miami Heat. That was the sixth time the Magic have finished first since the division was formed in 2004, compared to 12 for Miami. The Hawks have won twice, the Wizards once -- and the Hornets never.
Still, the Magic and Heat in particular are linked this year, facing each other to open the preseason (in Puerto Rico) and then to open the regular season in Orlando on October 22.
And now the Heat will be compromised.
Friday's news that Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro will be out for roughly eight weeks -- or about the first 15 games of the season -- means that Miami will be even more challenged to score against a Magic defense that gave it trouble last season. And now the Magic have added Desmond Bane to become more dynamic on the offensive end.
It is possible that the Magic could bury the Heat in the division race by the time Herro returns. And that the Hawks, after adding Kristaps Porzingis and getting Jalen Johnson back from injury to assist Trae Young, will become the bigger threat.
No matter what, don't expect any sympathy from the Magic, who were submarined last season by the lengthy absences of each of their three most important players -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Herro, while having a history of injuries, played 77 games last season.
Anthony Black is the only returning Magic player who played more (78).