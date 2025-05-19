Shaquille O'Neal Hints Weather May Have Sealed Orlando Magic's Lottery Luck
A whole generation of people with no link to the Central Florida area ended up Orlando Magic fans because Shaquille O’Neal became the face of the franchise in 1992. After leading the NCAA in blocked shots in 1992 and earning All-America honors for a second straight year, there was little doubt he’d be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.
O’Neal is now hinting him winding up in Magic pinstripes may have been no coincidence.
In an interview with sports reporter Ashley Nevel, O’Neal claims he met NBA commissioner David Stern in March of '92, exchanged pleasantries and was pulled off to the side before being asked, “do you want to play where it’s cold or where it’s hot?”
Orlando went on to win the lottery over Charlotte and Minnesota. O’Neal was scooped up by the Magic, Alonzo Mourning was chosen by the Hornets and reigning National Player of the Year Christian Laettner, the lone college player included on the “Dream Team” that competed in the Barcelona Olympics, went No. 3 to the Timberwolves.
“You hear a lot of these conspiracy theories, and there’s a lot of situations that can make things sound good and sound true,” O’Neal said before weighing in on the 2025 lottery. “OK, Dallas gets rid of one of the best players, but, oh, we’re getting a new one. Ding, ding, ding, ding,ding…It’s very interesting how it all played out.”
The Dallas Mavericks landing the right to select Cooper Flagg despite a 1.8 percent chance to win the lottery was a convenient band-aid for a disillusioned fan base that had their idol, Luka Doncic, shipped off to the Lakers in a trade no one wanted or saw coming. The 2025 lottery falls in line with previous lucky breaks scored by the Knicks in landing Patrick Ewing in 1985, Cleveland landing hometown hero LeBron James in 2003, and Chicago winding up with Simeon HS product Derrick Rose in 2008. James recently hinted him ending up with the Cavs made him wonder about lottery luck in a long-ranging interview with Pat McAfee.
If O’Neal had responded to Stern’s query by saying he preferred cold weather, it’s worth wondering whether he’d ever become the first face of the Magic. He played for Orlando from ‘92-’96. His No. 34 was retired in 2024, making him the franchise's first player to be honored in that fashion.
