Orlando Magic Enjoy NBA Draft Lottery as Southeast Foes Fail to Land Big Prize
The Orlando Magic had the least disappointing NBA Draft Lottery night among their Southeast Division brethren.
The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, who owned the best odds to land the No. 1 pick alongside the Utah Jazz, will pick fourth and sixth. Punished by fate and the basketball gods, they went to bed disappointed.
The Atlanta Hawks will pick No. 14 after no lottery luck. The Miami Heat saw the draft slot they dropped out of by winning the East’s No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament land the ping-pong ball combination that netted the No. 1 pick for the Dallas Mavericks.
Since the Heat were subsequently embarrassed by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-0 sweep, the ‘what-if’ games Orlando’s in-state rival will play watching Cooper Flagg for the next decade-plus will be especially painful. Barring something unforeseen, the Duke star should be the first player selected on June 25.
The Magic own picks No. 16 and 25, their selection and Denver’s, which was conveyed as part of the deal that landed the ‘23 NBA champs Aaron Gordon. It remains to be seen whether the Magic keep both picks, but if I were a betting man, I’d bank on them only sending one choice up to the podium
for commissioner Adam Silver to announce at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Orlando could package both picks and move up into the back end of the lottery if a team like the Bulls, Trail Blazers or Hawks has an interest. It could also use one or both picks to entice a trade partner given its desire to win now. The Magic's run without a playoff series victory dates back to 2010.
The front office could also become enamored with an international prospect like German forward Noa Essengue, Israeli guard Ben Saraf, French center Joan Beringer, French forward Noah Penda or Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez, grabbing their rights and stashing them in Europe for a year or two.
Orlando president Jeff Weltman is famous in NBA circles for drafting for wingspan and positional size. That strategy that has aided the cause in turning the Magic into the league’s stingiest defensive team. Arizona’s Carter Bryant, who turned pro after one season despite being largely a reserve, has a great build complete with a 7-foot wingspan on a 6-foot-7ish frame and is one of the draft’s top athletes. Georgia center Asa Newell, Georgetown center Thomas Sorber and Michigan center Danny Wolf should also get long looks.
A pair of intriguing guards who could be available when the Magic select are Michigan State wing Jace Richardson and Florida shooter Walter Clayton Jr. Richardson is the son of Jason Richardson, whose 14-season career included playing for Orlando from 2010-12. Clayton was born in Sebring, went to high school in Lakeland, and won a title with the Gators in early April after transferring in from Iona.
A parade of prospects will come through Central Florida over the next few weeks to help determine what direction the Magic go in. If the lottery results are a sign of things to come, Orlando is in prime position to strengthen its hold on the Southeast after consecutive division titles.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com