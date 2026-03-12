While the tweet that claimed NASA had discovered a nearby Earth-like exoplanet that rains lava at night was unfortunately proven false that, they did indeed discover an actual real lava planet covered with a magma ocean in December, 2025.

Whether or not they decide to name this new world The Desmond Bane Death Star is still up to debate, but it should be solved after many more very serious scientific tests and calculations, since this unnamed magma ocean planet apparently has 'unusually low density that challenges the prevailing wisdom that relatively small planets so close to their stars are not able to sustain atmospheres.'

Sorta like Desmond Bane!

🤣 this is a great comp



and he already knows the move, “Rock Throw”!



GeoDes is bornpic.twitter.com/zD1mZNrFti https://t.co/WictyBGtxG — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 12, 2026

Desmond Bane is making Magic History while becoming a trusty hand in the clutch

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane drills another clutch dagger three, celebrates with a Sam Cassell big ball dance, and drops 35 PTS & 6 AST (0 TO) on 12/19 FG & 9/10 FT in the Magic Win versus Cleveland.

Bane becomes the third different player in Magic history with 35 points, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in a game, via ESPN Insight, joining Tracy McGrady (3 times, last in 2003) and Shaquille O'Neal (1994)

DESMOND BANE’S CLUTCH MAGIC MIXTAPE pic.twitter.com/rrxNy3L8Xg — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 12, 2026

The game-winning pull-up contested three against Portland, this team's first marquee moment together on the 11th game of the season.

The game-securing finger roll in Utah.

The "on your head, LeBron" dagger catch-and-shoot three against the Lakers.

Now, the baselines out of bounds off screen set clutch tray fadeaway against the Cavaliers.

Taking the 9th-most clutch shots of any players in the NBA this season, Bane clearly earning the trust of his coaches and teammates.

Consistently hitting clutch shot after clutch shot throughout his first Magic season, many of which actually came on hard-hitting drives to the rim, Bane becomes as lethal as any option for Orlando late in close games.

After a 37pt outing for Bane, bombing away six three-pointers on top of his bump-and-finish driving in a close win over Miami in December, 2025, I asked Paolo how it feels to have Bane as a relief valve; Banchero praised Bane, "he is more than just a shooter... he is a real scorer, just a ball player."

While Bane is still somehow stuck at 37 PTS, he continue to pile up 30pt games.

Pouring in 35 PTS against Orlando's playoff rival Cavaliers marked Bane's 12th 30pt game of the season and 6th 30pt game in his last 12 games.

This was yet another outpour with barely any help from beyond the arc, with Bane scoring 9/16 2P and 9/10 FT to go with 6 REB, 1 STL, 6 AST and 0 TO in over 35 minutes of action on and off the ball.

He is more than just a shooter… he is a real scorer, just a ball player.



He hit 6 threes tonight, but he had 37 PTS against Detroit without shooting any threes.



It is not only his shooting, it is the scoring in general.



You just give a player like that the ball, it is not really hard. He gets to it.



He is stuck at 37, hopefully we can get him a 40-ball here soon. Paolo Banchero

I asked Paolo Banchero how it feels to have Desmond Bane as a relief valve on offense now, especially in games where Franz is out compared to seasons prior



“He’s more than just a shooter… he’s a real scorer, just a ball player.



He hit 6 threes tonight, but he had 37 PTS… pic.twitter.com/iUN0QNGYoC — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 10, 2025

Finding a way to threaten his 3pt shooting gravity to help create space, especially when curling off the help of a screen or a handoff, has unlocked another level for Bane as a driver.

Bane must be seeing nothing daylight driving through the paint until he beats the 2-on-1 with a hard-driving soft-touch usually-and1 finger roll or hits the roller or dunker spot man with the dumpoff dime.

After another marquee cold-blooded moment, this. time on ESPN, I asked Orlando Magic G Desmond Bane about the preparation that goes into his consistent CLUTCH shooting:

I spend a lot of time in the gym



I have been in the league six years.



I feel confident everywhere on the floor in every opportunity.



I am thankful that my coaches have trust in me, that my teammates have trust in me, to make those plays down the stretch.



I am extremely confident. Desmond Bane



“That’s tough”, added Tristan da Silva, sitting next to Desmond as he said that.

I asked Orlando Magic G Desmond Bane about the preparation behind his consistent CLUTCH shooting:



“I spend a lot of time in the gym.…



I feel confident everywhere on the floor in every opportunity…



I’m extremely confident.” - Bane



“That’s tough” - da Silva pic.twitter.com/ilgP1ISEsd — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 12, 2026

The Desmond Bane Death Star is heating up by the day.

While we don't yet have scientific proof of lava rain on planet magma ocean, I'm not waving it off.

If you do end up visiting, keep your head up for raining lava, just in case.