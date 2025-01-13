Shorthanded Magic Outlast 76ers Late to Avoid Winless Homestand
ORLANDO, Fla. – Through three quarters Sunday night, one of the Orlando Magic's greatest strengths was their Achilles heel.
They had converted just seven of 14 free throws. In the final quarter, however, Orlando flipped the script.
The Magic seemingly spent the entire period getting to the line, making 12 of 14 free throws to catch and defeat the 76ers, 104-99.
Cole Anthony led the Magic's scoring efforts with 27 points. The fifth-year guard dueled with 2020 draft classmate Tyrese Maxey (29 points) all night long. Without Joel Embiid, Maxey and Paul George (25 points, 18 in second half) combined for 54 of Philadelphia's total.
With 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jonathan Isaac logged his first double-double since December 2019. Second-year guard Anthony Black had 17 points and, in his second game since returning from injury, Paolo Banchero filled up a stats line with 20 points (eight in the fourth quarter), eight rebounds, and six assists (plus six turnovers).
Banchero, still time-restricted in his return from a torn right oblique, played 27 minutes. His comeback is critical because the Magic's casualty list grew Sunday.
After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sore left knee) and Jett Howard (left ankle sprain) were ruled out before the game, Tristan da Silva (illness) and Goga Bitadze (right hip contusion) each left the game early and didn't return.
Up Next
Orlando hits the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Tipoff is 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum.
