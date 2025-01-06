Magic's Franz Wagner Feels 'Pretty Good,' But Patience Remains Pivotal in Injury Recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. – When news of Franz Wagner's torn right oblique first came down, his Orlando Magic were finally finding their footing.
Despite losing All-Star teammate Paolo Banchero to the same injury a month prior, they'd gone 13-7 in his absence. While rallying together as a group helped, Wagner's play in the taken-over No. 1 role helped catalyze and continue Orlando's strong start to the year.
The incident occurred on Dec. 6 in Philadelphia, but neither he nor the team could pinpoint the exact play it happened. His initial diagnosis, like Banchero's, listed him out indefinitely with a return to play being dependent on how he responded to treatment. Banchero's case, however, included a four-to-six-week window for re-evaluation. Wagner's was only listed as four weeks.
With that initial period having passed, Wagner met with local reporters in the Magic's locker room on Sunday evening and detailed where he stands in his recovery.
"I feel good," Wagner said following Orlando's loss to Utah. "I think I've progressed really well. Yeah, now [I'm] just continuing to rehab it and make sure that we don't make any jumps too soon because you don't want to be injured, obviously, so it's a weird spot. But I feel pretty good."
Wagner's diagnosis was a little more than 24 hours old when he sat behind a microphone in the Kia Center's interview room and faced questions about the injury for the first time.
"You kind of go through stages, I think, when you get that bad news," he said Dec. 8 before the Magic's win over Phoenix. "I did that yesterday and was frustrated yesterday."
He'd be embarking on the first extended injury absence of his career. Because of Banchero's injury 20 games prior, Wagner wasn't flying blind into the process. Yet, the freshness of the injury hadn't yet completely worn off, and understandably so. That evening, he spoke of finding "relative" positives in light of the situation, and teammate Wendell Carter Jr. told Magic on SI that Wagner has "a really good head on his shoulders," assuring he'd be good in the long run.
Four weeks later, Wagner maintains that his period of grievance was short.
"Mentally, I was fine," Wagner said. "Obviously, the first couple days are always tough, but I thought I had a good mindset."
At the Magic's last practice before their most recent two-game road trip, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley affirmed that. He's been around the building and with the team throughout his time away from the court, and it's had a positive affect on the Magic.
That changed slightly, however, when his brother Moe suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee Dec. 21 vs. Miami. Taking advantage of the Magic's three weeks at home during the holiday season, the Wagner brothers had several family and friends visiting them in Orlando. While having family around helped, it also was an added element of its own to deal with.
The two live together. While the visuals of Moe being unable to get up or struggling to walk are hard to witness in the public eye, Franz sees it up close and personal every day around the house.
"I would say that had more of an impact," Franz said. "It's always tough seeing anyone go down like that, but seeing it very close how that impacts one's life. I would say that was tougher."
Moe's injury was different than that of his teammates because won't make a return this season. That's not to diminish the absences of Banchero, Franz, Jalen Suggs or anyone else who's missed time this season and what that's meant for the team. Just Friday night, after Suggs went down with a back injury in Toronto, Cory Joseph began listing all the players Orlando is currently playing for, then gathered himself: "Too many people, right?"
But help could soon be on the way. Banchero has been listed with the designation "return to competition reconditioning" for a handful of games now, and when asked where he stands currently, Mosley said Sunday: "I think he's just building that cardio up, building his conditioning up. I think those are big pieces for him. Being able to be on the floor, do some contact things. But just slowly but surely, he's working his way up."
Banchero hasn't played since the end of October, and the process of getting back into game shape is one he recently told reporters is similar to a second training camp.
It was the former No. 1 overall pick's first extended injury absence too, and it started with a month of no activity. Franz is currently undergoing his own test of self-restraint.
"Just kinda staying patient even though I feel really good," Wagner said of the challenge he's facing now. "After the first couple of days, I felt totally normal. Normally when you have an injury and you're out – foot or knee or something – you have trouble walking or stuff like that. It's nothing like that.
"It's just, mentally, a little weird that nothing really hurts, but obviously, you know you can't really go yet."
The whole ordeal is a learning process for Wagner, minus the lessons learned about his team. Wagner said he knew the Magic, still talented in their own right sans their star power, would always fight no matter the score or opponent. But as he also addressed when the injury first came to be, this current stretch would be difficult for any team.
"These things happen, and all we can really do is go one possession at a time," Wagner said. "Like I said when I got hurt, I think there's a lot of opportunity that the other guys might have not gotten, and I think it's just about using that as best as you can and also being okay with making mistakes, knowing it's really the first time a lot of these guys are playing a lot of minutes."
Added Wagner: "From that standpoint, it's really beneficial for is as a group."
He isn't wrong, but the Magic reap the most benefits out of this when Banchero and Wagner are back healthy and the experience garnered during their time away proves invaluable for those who will see their role diminish with their re-insertion. That'll be a good problem for Orlando to have.
But until then – barring setbacks – the Magic, Franz and everyone else are in a constant exercise of patience.
