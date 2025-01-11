Magic's Paolo Banchero Lived Up to the Moment in Return from Injury
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the Orlando Magic, Friday night at the Kia Center was all about Paolo Banchero.
After 10 weeks and one day, the former No. 1 overall pick, Rookie of the Year, and All-Star was back playing basketball.
"I was just really excited from the moment I woke up," Banchero said Friday night. "I just woke up, realized I was actually playing today, and was smiling."
The clearance to play remained a secret until a couple hours before tipoff. There also would be a minutes restriction on Banchero — which did not become evident until the game was under way. But the pregame buzz from coaches, teammates, and Banchero himself was obvious.
The Magic's 22-year-old cornerstone and his bankable 30 points, nine rebounds and a half-dozen assists would be lining up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks in a game loaded with future standings implications.
Magic on SI was present for all of the key moments of Banchero's big night.
4:50 p.m.: The Magic announce that Banchero, out since Oct. 30 with a torn oblique muscle, will play.
5:15 p.m.: Magic coach Jamahl Mosley enters the arena's interview room for pregame availability, which is far more crowded than usual with local and national reporters on scene to tell the stories of the evening. Many of the questions, as expected, are about the man of the hour.
6:06 p.m.: Banchero is the last of the Magic players to go through his pregame shooting slot. Gates at the Kia Center opened a few minutes prior and curious on-lookers are trickling in to watch.
As Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown's 2022 track "Superhero" serenades him, Banchero goes through a series of layups — finishing through light contact, screen-and-roll scenarios, and putting finesse on the ball at the rim.
Next come midrange shots, five spot-up makes and two live dribble move makes at five locations around the inner perimeter: corner, elbow-extended, nail, elbow-extended and corner.
Then free throws and the same around-the-world style shooting circuit from the three-point line. Three makes at each location this time, still going right corner to left. He finishes with more free throws.
He went through a more intense pregame workout the evening prior, welcoming and inviting contact and going at game speed. This routine, however, suggests he is reserving energy for later in the evening.
6:17 p.m.: Banchero grabs a towel to wipe away the lather. He gives daps to all his rebounders and assistant coach Jesse Mermuys, who oversaw the whole process. After a final quick check-in with Arnie Kander, VP of player performance and wellness, Banchero leaves the court. A few of the fans at the mouth of the team’s tunnel receive high-fives from Banchero’s outstretched arms.
The next time he comes out, he’ll be in full uniform.
6:30 p.m.: Banchero is announced as a starter alongside Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tristan da Silva and Goga Bitadze.
As da Silva pointed out a couple of weeks prior, he and Banchero haven't yet played together in a game setting. Now, he's starting alongside him.
6:47 p.m.: The Magic take the floor for official pregame warmups. Banchero is the last player out. When he comes into view, he's greeted by loud applause from the Kia Center faithful.
7:08 p.m.: Magic PA announcer Paul Porter introduces the four other starters, then gets to the long-awaited main attraction.
As the Undertaker's bells toll over the arena loudspeakers, Porter belts out: "AT THE OTHER FORWARD, 6-10, FROM DUKE ... HE'S BACK! NO. 5, PAOLO ... BANCHERO!"
The roar is deafening.
"That was dope," Banchero said later about the intro. "Honestly, I started smiling when I heard it. Yeah, that was pretty cool.
"Just the fans, the reception was great, everyone pouring in, showing their support, welcoming me back, it was special. I told some of the coaches, I was like damn, it really doesn't even feel real being out here right now, it's been so long. But I had a lot of fun."
7:10 p.m.: The ball is tipped.
Banchero dons all white accessories — a left forearm sleeve, a single right leg sleeve and his headband. On his feet are the navy blue Air Jordan 39s, shoes that he covered SLAM Magazine with over last portion of the offseason.
Orlando is in their platinum-colored City Edition uniforms. No. 5 is back on the floor.
7:15 p.m.: He misses his first shot; a three from the left wing is short. But he sprints back in transition and challenges 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo in the air. Banchero forces a miss while welcoming the contact from one of the game's most physical players.
7:16 p.m.: Banchero gets his first bucket as he bangs home a top-of-the-key three off the dribble. As he gets back on defense, Banchero lets out a roar of his own to match the fans' response.
"I was just super happy to make a bucket back at the crib," Banchero said. "It's been a minute, man."
Even without scoring, his impact on the floor is evident. Orlando's spacing is better and Banchero's command of the offense has a gravitational pull that the Bucks are scrambling to defend. His passing accuracy and decision-making are confirming why the team feels so comfortable letting its 6-foot-10 forward operate as its offensive engine.
"You can definitely tell everything is shifting toward him," da Silva said postgame. "He's kind of got five pairs of eyes on him at all times.
"He played a great game, first game back. Excited for what's to come."
7:18 p.m.: Banchero checks out of the game for the first time as Jonathan Isaac grabs him. His first stint goes for just 4 minutes, 44 seconds, and the Magic lead is 15-9.
7:31 p.m.: He re-enters for the final 2:41 of the first quarter. scoring two more points at the free throw line and contributing another rebound and assist.
The quarter ends with Orlando up 31-29, and Banchero is on an early triple-double watch: five points, four rebounds, and three assists.
7:41 p.m.: Banchero doesn't get the foul call he wanted on his midrange jumper, but it drops anyway for his sixth and seventh points.
This second stint lasts just over five minutes. He’s up to seven points, five rebounds and three assists, and the Magic lead 37-32.
7:58 p.m.: Banchero stops on a dime in transition and drills another midrange jumper from the same right-wing spot he did pregame. Nine points.
8:00 p.m.: Banchero turns the corner, sees a clear lane, and elevates. On a normal night, this sets the stage for a ferocious slam. But a lay-in will do. A smirk paints his face. He is the first Magic player in double figures.
"I didn't feel like my full self, [I] had a couple moments where I wanted to dunk and my legs just didn't really give me the boost I needed," Banchero said. "So, I think as I keep going and getting more games under my belt, I think I'll start to feel my body kind of catch back up. I just tried to go out there and act like I had been playing, even though I knew I wasn't going to be the same. I knew I was going to be playing less minutes, so I just wanted to give those minutes all I [had] and put forth great effort in my time playing."
8:05 p.m.: Magic lead the Bucks 51-50 at the half.
Banchero leads the Magic with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes.
8:23 p.m.: Now in the second half, Banchero and da Silva execute a give-and-go, setting up Banchero up for a look at a poster dunk on Brook Lopez. But the Bucks center rotates in time to meet Banchero at the rim and the dunk attempt misses everything.
The ball finds Anthony for a corner three. No assist in the stat sheet, but Porter gives Banchero the courtesy shoutout on the PA call.
Of Banchero's six third-quarter shot attempts, it's the only one that isn't a jumpshot.
8:27 p.m.: Banchero drills a three, his second of the night, then shakes his head as if to warn the Bucks bench not to let him heat up.
"[Milwaukee was] going under (the pick) and kind of letting me shoot, and I got to be able to hit those, so it was good to see those go in," Banchero said. "I think I could have been a little bit more aggressive to the basket, but I think part of that was my wind and conditioning a little bit. It was great to have the three-ball going, and I mean, you just got to make them pay for going under. That's my mentality."
He’s up to 19 points — a Magic team-high. He checks out with 18 minutes played under his belt.
8:48 p.m.: Banchero starts the fourth quarter. The Magic lead the Bucks 81-78.
8:53 p.m.: Banchero drills his third three, but in a tight game the Magic need to save him for the finish.
The score is 86-85 Milwaukee with 8:41 to play. Orlando needs to survive four minutes without Banchero.
9:04 p.m.: Banchero checks back in with 4:45 to go. The Bucks lead by six.
Milwaukee scores on its next offensive possession, but Banchero responds with his fourth three and the score is 100-95. Paolo has 25 points.
9:05 p.m.: Banchero forces a crucial miss from Antetokounmpo. Anthony sends Banchero to attack Lopez at the rim and score in transition. The Magic are within three with 2:45 to go.
"He is a great player," Antetokounmpo said of Banchero postgame. "Obviously he plays at a very, very high level. A guy who can operate at all three levels. Big, can defend ... he does the little things that his team needs to win games. Happy that he is back healthy."
9:17 p.m.: Stoppages increase and the game slows in the final moments. Banchero knocks down two free throws to reach 30 points.
104-102 Milwaukee, 1:20 on the clock.
9:19 p.m.: After a Damian Lillard turnover, Banchero has a favorable matchup on the baseline with a much smaller Gary Trent Jr. But the defense sends two men at Banchero on the entry pass. He spots Tristan da Silva in the far corner and whips a turnaround, jumping skip pass.
The three-point attempt rims out, and the fans — many of them standing — groan in anguish. Had the shot fallen, the Magic would've held their first lead since the 11:47 mark of the fourth quarter.
No dice. Lopez grabs the rebound and is fouled. He makes two free throws to push the Bucks lead to 106-102.
9:22 p.m.: Banchero misses a floater, but Caleb Houstan rebounds and gives it back to Banchero, who knocks down his fifth three of the evening.
He's up to 33 points and the Magic trail by a point with 22 seconds remaining.
9:25 p.m.: Lopez is fouled again, but he splits his free throws.
The Magic have a timeout left but opt not to use it. Banchero runs to the right baseline and is fouled on a midrange jumper. He goes to the line with 10.1 seconds to play and a chance to tie.
9:29 p.m.: He makes one of two. He goes 7-of-10 on free throws on the night, and the Magic go 18-of-26.
Free-throw line, 18-for-26. Three-point game," Mosley says postgame. "The details. The little things matter."
9:35 p.m.: Down by three with 0.4 seconds left, Banchero can't get off a shot in time. Bucks 109, Magic 106.
In 26-plus minutes of playing time, Banchero finishes with 34 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, 5-of-8 from three.
"It's good to be young," Bucks coach Doc Rivers says postgame, "because you miss that many games and you come out with 34 points, seven rebounds. And I bet he missed five shots that he would love to have over again. That was unbelievable by him."
9:44 p.m.: Back in the interview room, Mosley reiterates the last possessions of the game don't sting as much as the earlier lapses in focus.
Regarding Banchero's performance, however?
"I didn't see that one coming, I can tell you that," the fourth-year coach says. "But that's who he is. The kid's been working his tail off to get back in... I mean, he's a star for a reason. Coming back and getting [his final stat line] is not a bad night for your first time back in over two months."
10:01 p.m.: "I honestly didn't [see it coming] either," Banchero says. "That just kind of happened."
Banchero fields eight minutes worth of questions about his play, the atmosphere inside the arena, and his first time back on the court in 35 games.
He sits with ice wraps on each of his knees, admitting he's "a little sore. I think just for the way I was feeling like the first couple minutes, I definitely felt that my legs [were] kind of feeling a little weak and my wind not being there, but as the game went on I kind of caught my wind and was able to kind of slow the game down."
Banchero's takeover in his first game showed that when his Magic teammates get healthy, Orlando can threaten the top echelon of the league. The Bucks' victory required 70 combined points from Antetokounmpo and Lillard. But for the moment, Milwaukee now Is the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are fifth.
"It's a long season," Banchero said. "Obviously, we would love to get the win, but you've got to have perspective. This was the second night of a back-to-back, we got guys coming out, me just coming back in. There was a lot that we could've just charged to the game and kind of gave up, and we didn't.
"I think we all realize what we're capable of, and when we're at full strength, I think that's when we'll all come together and see what it really looks like."
Are Friday's opponents on a crash course for a playoff matchup? If so, Antetokounmpo says his Bucks better be up for the fight that Orlando will bring.
"Obviously, Orlando is a very, very dangerous team," he said. "A young team ... a very, very big team. They can give a lot of teams problems, not just [us]. If we have a chance to meet in the playoffs, you have to definitely be very, very locked in and come ready."
And that minutes restriction?
Only 32 seconds over.
