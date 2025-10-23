The Magic Insider

Suggs hustle, Franz footwork highlight Orlando Magic win

Ryan Kaminski

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts with guard Desmond Bane (3) after a play against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
1. First Quarter - The Bane/Banchero P&R is Beautiful

Paolo Dunk
The Magic open the game with a Bane/Banchero P&R – Bane draws 2, hits rolling Paolo who has a 2-on-1 vs rim-protector, opening up alley-oop lob pass to Wendell from the dunker spot. Too Easy

Paolo's defensive hustle goes a long way for this group - he contests a shot, leading to a Fast Break Franz finger roll

Jalen Suggs dribbles into an in-rhythm pull-up three

Desmond Bane splashes pull-up three, then later pulls up for a stepback three more fluidly than any Magician ever has before.

Bane pumpfakes the corner C&S jumper, draws free throws on what would have been a tough movement shot.

Tyus Jones feeds Paolo Banchero in transition as Paolo winds through the defense for a downhill spinning lay-in.

Goga protects the rim, Suggs scores layup off the turnover.

Franz reads bad pass, deflects ball for loose ball steal, pushes the pace off the turnover, looks up and lobs the pass to Ant Black for the alley-oop slam.

2. Second Quarter - 1 Jalen Suggs Chasedown Block Per Game

Suggs dives
The Jalen Suggs 1 Block From Behind Per Game Counter has reset to 1 game to start the season.

Jalen Suggs menacing defense pressuring everyone everywhere; Ant Black finishes the possession with the block to force the stop

Goga Bitadze flies in for putback slam in transition next play

Paolo AND1 driving through traffic and bump-and-finish contact.

Norman Powell left open elbow middy pull alert

Goga showing how big the putback 2nd chance points are for this Magic team with another tip-in made possible entirely from his effort to crash the glass from a disadvantage outside the paint

Loving how the Magic have utilized Banchero as a roller in P&R tonight; Orlando has generated a good look each time they run the base P&R set through their downhill short-roll playmaker, especially with Bane initiating the action.

Franz crafty eurostep carry over decel drive

Franz bump and finish through contact with touch off glass.

3. Third Quarter - Harlem Globetrotter Magic

Paolo dribbles
if Des shot that 3 it would’ve brought the house down!

Suggs navigates screen so many times he and Wendell force steal in P&R defense for fast break, Jalen drops 3pt dumpoff bounch pass backwards through his legs, Des pumps and dribbles off his feet... maybe next time, Globetrotters!

Paolo Power Slam on the breakaway right after

Extra passes good, sloppy passes bad

Defender falls, Bane connects, Paolo left open: 3ball

Tyus - Paolo - Wendell double drag, paolo rolls, unforced turnover

Tyus Jones block from behind

Suggs pump drive up-and-under finish at the rim

Franz locks up Jaime Jaquez, forces traveling turnover.

Franz P&R, floater goaltended by Ware

4. Fourth Quarter - Desmond Bane Dives, Jalen Suggs Roars

Wendell yells
Franz really is a walking decelerating eurostep layup

Franz 2-man game with Goga, Bitadze rolls and Franz fakes the floater to hit Goga with the open alley-oop lob

Miami runs tough to guard fake stagger set resulting in a flare screen and screener running P&R into the alley oop for Ware.

Da Silva putback floater, a quick 16 PTS in 18 MIN on 5/8 FG and 3/5 3P.

Paolo Banchero strong man AND1 drive against switch in P&R

Suggs checks back in with 5 min to play.

YOUR JALEN SUGGS PICK SIX STEAL OF THE GAME HAS ARRIVED JUST IN THE KNICK OF TIME

Box Score Check - Orlando's Big 3 all cracks 20+ points for the first time as a unit.

Jalen passes up good shot for a great shot to Bane - miss, but Wendell grabs the putback for the AND1 = clutch 2nd chance points

Franz P&R draws Bam on switch, Bam gets the stop at the rim. Why draw Bam on switch when you can not draw Bam on switch?

Suggs takes a charge in a tied game with 3 MIN to play to go with his 12 PTS in 13 MIN, 2 STL, 2 AST, shooting 5/6 FG and 2/3 3P

HUGE sequence: Wendell block -> Bane look-off pass -> Paolo Power Slam

Wiggins answers with a three

Suggs tough midrange jumper rolls in to go up 2

Bane dives on floor for loose ball, forces turnover, draws foul
Suggs leaps up, roars, hypes crowd
Bane drills free throws
Magic up 4 with 30 seconds left

Norm Powell answers with silencing jam to keep Miami alive

#MagicWin secured by game-clinching offensive rebound and free throws by Wendell Carter Jr.

Ryan Kaminski
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK

