The Orlando Magic player most under the radar
After a solid rookie season where he went through ups and downs as most rookies do, Tristan mentioned having a much higher understanding of what to expect this season, which bodes well for the goals of this Magic Team:
“Just knowing the impact that I can have this time right off the bat is really reassuring”
With youth all throughout this Magic team with Paolo, Franz, & Suggs all being 24 years old or younger, as well as new additions of Desmond Bane & Tyus Jones, lots of the attention has been on how those players will grow or impact the team.
However for Tristan Da Silva, this sophomore season could have all the stars aligning for him to have a breakout year.
With the addition of two playmakers and a much more well-rounded offense, Tristan’s game has the potential to be unlocked to another level. He has the versatility to score on all three levels and showed some solid defense on the other side of the ball.
Last year, many games could be ended without feeling the impact of Tristan's game. Encouragingly, in the preseason win vs the Miami Heat, Da Silva lead all starters in points and in plus/minus. As we ramp up closer to the regular season, this trend of volume should be one that excites both Magic fans and his teammates.
Before their trade for Desmond Bane, The Magic looked to solve some of their three point woes by drafting Tristan Da Silva. Having Paolo Banchero & Franz Vagner Develop as weapons inside the paint left many open opportunities that the Magic failed to convert over the years.
The prospect of Da Silva was highly regarded, especially when it came to shooting the 3, where he shot 48.6% on unguarded catch-and-shoot shots, a position he would find himself in often playing in the Orlando Magic Offense.
His role should be more firmly established going into year 2, and with confidence from his teammates to shoot the ball at a higher volume, Tristan Da Silva should remain high on the list of players to breakout in their sophomore year.