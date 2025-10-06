Tristan da Silva needs to improve his long jumper
The Orlando Magic’s depth will squeeze the minutes on players, and some of them may not get an opportunity for consistent time until a spot opens up for whatever reason. One of those who could get lost in the shuffle is second-year player Tristan da Silva, but there’s one thing he can do to find the court more often: take and make more 3-pointers.
He was only making a third of his attempts as a rookie, but elevating that to the 40 percent range is possible if he focuses on becoming a greater threat from the corners and top of the key instead of the wings.
His best corner was on the right side, connecting on 37.7 percent of attempts, and he converted 42.1 percent from the top, only taking 19 tries there. At the corners, defenders will leave him open because this spot is always abandoned to overload the lane against top scorers. He’ll need more help up top, and setting him up with flares and down screens could be an option.
When he does play, he’ll presumably share the court with Franz Wagner, who assisted his baskets the most last season (21). da Silva has to make opponents wish they never thought about doubling Wagner by downing threes or scoring off a cut into the space given to him.
Rivals usually come better prepared against successful rookies the next year by taking away what worked for them, so da Silva can’t come back as the same player. Despite making only two treys in the first preseason game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, hoisting six was a good sign.
A team can’t just rely on the starters to get through the marathon of a season, so it needs quality production from the background players, too. That’s why it was no surprise that coach Jamahl Mosley said at media day that “it’s always about developing” the young players because the team's goal is to win a title.
In da Silva’s case, refining his skills as a release valve will also significantly increase his earning power. But for now, it would increase his chances of being one of the five on the floor to close.