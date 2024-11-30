Magic Keep Rolling, Cruise to 3-0 in NBA Cup Play with Rout of Nets
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Orlando Magic's recent run has provided plenty of variety in how they arrive at victories.
There have been close finishes and games that were over after three quarters, and low-scoring grinders as well as those with high-level shotmaking.
In Friday night's NBA Cup Group Play game, the Magic offense overwhelmed the Brooklyn Nets 123-100 in the Barclays Center.
The Magic have won 11 of 12 games — nine of those victories by double digits — and improved their record to 14-7.
Orlando also improved to 3-0 in the NBA Cup, with a +60-point scoring differential. Tuesday night's meeting with the Knicks in Madison Square Garden – on national TV – is for the East Group A crown. Even then, Orlando is in good shape to advance as the conference's wildcard.
As a team, the Magic made 18 total threes, tying their season high in the opening-night win at Miami.
"We were finding good [looks]," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "I think a lot of them came because we ended up getting stops or there were cross-matches everywhere. Our guys were just willing to step into the shots, and this is what we talk about with the process and the work that you put in and having the confidence to keep taking those same shots."
Franz Wagner's 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists led Orlando. Veteran wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had another impressive outing offensively, scoring 19 points while making seven of eight shots (including four threes), and more double-digit scoring came from Tristan da Silva (13), Wendell Carter Jr. (12) and Jalen Suggs (12).
Orlando scored 34 points off of 20 Brooklyn turnovers and had 26 combined steals and blocks.
Brooklyn entered the night with a top-10 offensive rating, but Orlando's defense limited Brooklyn to 100 points – again lowering the mark for the NBA's fewest points per game allowed.
"We've been great," Caldwell-Pope said of the team's defensive effort. "From point guard to center, the bench players, everybody. We've just been focused [and] dialed in on that end. ... I think that gets the whole team going. Putting that pressure on them, when we can get out in transition and score the easy basket instead of setting up in the halfcourt."
"We always talk about it, that stuff's gotta travel," Wagner said. "It's good that we made shots tonight, but sometimes we can't control those things, but we can always control our effort and communication on defense. Except for the first couple of minutes, I thought we did a really good job."
Up Next
The Magic and Nets meet again Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, continuing Orlando's five-game road trip in the Northeast. Tipoff is 3:30 p.m ET.
