What Jamahl Mosley, Anthony Black Said After Magic's Win over Wizards
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic defeated the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, 110-90.
After the game, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and guard Anthony Black met reporters to discuss the victory.
Here's a transcript of each player's postgame presser:
Jamahl Mosley
On the group’s ability to change the trajectory of the game in the third quarter...
“I really, I like the way we responded. You know, obviously, the other night took its toll on us a little bit. But I think our ability to respond the right way, you know, it wasn’t always pretty, but [in] that third quarter guys stepped up, our defense stepped up and we were able to get run and get some easy baskets.”
On the challenges during the first half...
“I think the flow was just a little bit off and I don’t, you know, I think the calls were being made, a couple of fouls here, the game, there was no real flow. And I think when you can’t find a flow within the game, it kind of takes a little bit of rhythm out of what you’re trying to do offensively and defensively other than fouling early on. But once we clean that up, I thought our guys did a very good job of responding to it.”
On overcoming small frustrations throughout the game...
“I think you learn from it. And I think any time, you know, you’re winning or, you know, you’re learning. And I think in this moment right now you win the game, but you can also learn some lessons from last game. You know, what do you need to do? What focus do you need to have? Where do you need to have your attention? What’s the energy you need to have coming out in the beginning of the game as well as the third quarter and being able to finish a game? I think that’s very important for a group as we continue to push in, you know, into this month.”
On how focus and intensity contribute to the Magic’s success...
“Absolutely. I mean, you’re very right about that. I think in that first half, I think we were focused coming out, again, but that flow changed the way we had to do. So, you had to adjust the way the game was being called, how we needed to defend the right way. So, there was no rhythm, but I thought our focus was good, then the intensity to your point. And that third, we turned it up, and I realized that we have to dictate the game with our defensive intensity, our defensive energy, allowing us to get easy baskets.”
On finding different rotations to allow for consistency within the Orlando Magic...
“I think just, you know, trying in different rotations and lineups and different looks. I think we’re going to have to continue to find guys that can, you know, provide a spark, a different look. These guys all stay prepared. They stay ready for their moments and that, and you have to keep being able to look at different situations and scenarios for guys being able to come in and provide a spark, you know, or just, you know consistency.”
Anthony Black
On the team setting the tone after halftime...
“Just our defense. The way we finished possessions and the way we turned our defense into offense, I think that was a big difference between the first and second half. I think we took out the three ball pretty well in the second half.”
On the mindset coming out of halftime...
“Oh yeah, just continuing to apply pressure on the defensive end, picking up the guards, making it tough on them. We know they can get going from the 3-point line, so it’s kind of just something we felt and just something we knew we had to turn it up a little bit in the second half.”
On pushing through frustrations after a tough loss...
“Just that we needed to play with a sense of urgency today and, obviously, we had the slow start [and] did a good job defensively in the first half, but our offense came alive in the second half. We started stringing together three, four stops in a row and we went on a pretty big run.”
On his 23 points and his defense leading to offense...
“A lot. I definitely take pride in defense, always have since probably middle school. It’s always been something I love to do, and it does spark offense too, you know. Just making plays on either end is a big confidence boost to any player, so I definitely try to bring it. Try to pressure the ball, get deflections, maybe a steal, block or a rebound and then let the rest come to me.”
On his 3-point development and the ever-changing roles on the team...
“I’m pretty comfortable with playing where I’m at right now, it gives me a chance to operate a little bit while also playing some minutes with our two guys, so it’s a little bit of everything for me. And with the 3-point shot, it’s been feeling good, went through probably two or three weeks of just good misses, back rim misses, so definitely just the mentality is to keep shooting through those and just keep being ready to shoot.”
Up Next
The Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT.
