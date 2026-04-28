Magic Star Franz Wagner Suffers Injury in Game 4 vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is questionable to return to Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons with right calf soreness, according to the team.

"@OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner is questionable to return tonight vs Detroit due to right calf soreness," the team tweeted.

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner is questionable to return tonight vs Detroit due to right calf soreness. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 28, 2026

Before exiting in the third quarter, Wagner played 24 minutes and scored a team-high 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field.

If Wagner is unable to go, the Magic could rely on Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain to shoulder the load. Cain has really stepped up to the plate in Game 4, playing strong defense for 94 feet and even making some plays on the offensive end. Early in the fourth quarter, Cain had the highlight of his life with a dunk on Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren.

Magic Could Lose Wagner For Game 4

The Magic played just 34 games with Wagner on the floor all season long, so they are used to life without him. That being said, they would love to have him back, but it appears he is really struggling considering he isn't playing with such a critical moment in the series.

The Magic entered the game with a 2-1 lead and the chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead. In the first quarter, they went on a 17-5 run to start the game, but the Pistons managed to catch up and even had the lead by the end of the first 12 minutes.

The Magic responded and held a lead at the end of the first half by just two points. They were able to get some momentum going in the third quarter, holding a six-point lead, but they are on the ropes against a Pistons team fighting to get back in the game and the series.

Franz Wagner in Game 4 vs Detroit:



19 PTS

5 REB

4 STL

+17



Only played 6 minutes in the second half. pic.twitter.com/kxPaLgo5G0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 28, 2026

The Magic will likely have a further update on Wagner's status following the game, but for now it appears that they will be finishing Game 4 with him on the bench. The hope is that he will be healthy and ready to go for the rest of the series, because the top-seeded Pistons won't be an easy team to put away even if they were to fall short in Game 4.

Fans can watch the remainder of the game between the Pistons and Magic on NBC or stream it on Peacock. Be sure to check out coverage of the series with Orlando Magic On SI.