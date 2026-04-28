The Orlando Magic are one win away from advancing after a huge 94-88 Game 4 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night inside the Kia Center.

With 1:35 to go in the game, Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham split a pair of free throws to cut Detroit's deficit to three points.

On the ensuing possession, Magic guard Desmond Bane drilled a 3-pointer with the help of the backboard to double Orlando's lead, putting them up 92-86 with 1:16 left in the contest.

The Magic were able to get a defensive stop by blocking Ausar Thompson's floater. After Bane missed a chance at a dagger, Cunningham bricked a 3-pointer and Paolo Banchero grabbed a rebound with just under 34 seconds left.

The Pistons had several chances to get back into the game, but they could not hit a shot down the stretch. The Magic's defense in the second half was lethal and it has now pushed the Pistons on the brink of elimination.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham drives around Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Franz Wagner Injury

The Magic’s postseason rotation took a significant hit when Wagner exited the floor in the second half with calf soreness. While the team has spent much of the season building chemistry between Wagner and Paolo Banchero, they are now forced to revert to the "next man up" lineups that saw heavy usage during Wagner's mid-season absence.

Jamal Cain was the player in Wagner's place closing the game and he was incredible with eight points and 10 rebounds.

If Wagner were to miss any time, xpect head coach Jamahl Mosley to lean into a faster, transition-heavy style to compensate for the loss of Wagner’s elite secondary playmaking and slashing ability.

#Magic coach Jamahl Mosley didn’t have much of an update on Franz Wagner when I asked for one postgame. Mosley did say that Wagner, who exited late in the third quarter vs. Detroit due to right calf soreness, is in good spirits. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 28, 2026

Defense Makes Up For Offense

The Magic didn't have a pretty offense. They outscored the Pistons 17-5 in the first five or so minutes of the game, but their numbers sagged off as the game went on.

Orlando made just 30 of 92 shots from the field, including 9 of 35 from beyond the 3-point line. However, they forced the Pistons into 20 turnovers, which ultimately tilted things into the Magic's favor. The Pistons have really struggled without a second shot creator.

What's Next For Magic?

The Magic and Pistons will head back to Motown for Game 5. The Magic will have a chance to close out the series and become one of the few teams to beat a No. 1 seed as a No. 8 seed. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.