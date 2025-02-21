What Jamahl Mosley, Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero Said After Magic's Win Over Atlanta
ATLANTA – The Orlando Magic defeated the Atlanta Hawks 114-108 on Thursday night, winning the first game out of the All-Star break.
MORE: Magic's stars get help from supporting cast in vital win over Hawks
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Cole Anthony and forward Paolo Banchero spoke with reporters to discuss the win.
Here's a partial transcript of what each said in their availability.
Jamahl Mosley
On how the Magic turned around a 19-point deficit...
"I think we stopped turning it over. We allowed the stops to help us get out and run to get some easy baskets. We trusted our defense. Again, we got the win, I think it was a gusty, gritty win, but we have to be better in these moments. You've got to do better than shooting 68 percent from the free-throw line, giving them 28 free throws and then 15 offensive rebounds – we've got to be better in these moments. Again, a gutsy win, but we've got to do the things better in these moments."
On reinserting Wendell Carter Jr. back into the starting lineup...
"Well, you know, we talked a little bit about it. Just getting our group back whole ... And when we started the year, that was the starting lineup. Trying to find our way back into that moment and then also trying to find some energy off the bench with Goga coming in firing a little bit with defensive rebounds and playmaking. All of those things, you're trying to find different aspects of it. So, that's part of the decision. But again, [Wendell] is going to do whatever's asked of him because he's a true professional and he's a guy that cares about this team."
Cole Anthony
On what Paolo Banchero's confidence can do for the rest of the team...
"I mean, he and Franz are the leaders of this team. So like, when they get going ... when either of them get going, they start, I kind of can tell. Franz [is] going to start talking to the other team, he's going to start popping his mess. And then with P, he's going to get that look on his face. He's going to scream a little bit, but he's going to get that look on his face and you know what time it is. Eighteen points in a quarter, I mean, that's more points than I had all game ... That's impressive. Big shoutout to P."
Paolo Banchero
On his 18-point second quarter...
"That was just my teammates telling me to be aggressive. When I checked in, we were down double digits and my mentality was just do whatever I've got to do to cut into this lead and give us some more room at halftime. That was just the mentality in that second quarter. We were able to get the lead going into halftime and then in the second half, we just did a great job of managing the game."
Up Next
The Magic host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Kia Center on Friday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. for the first of seven consecutive home games.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- SUGGS OUT VS. HAWKS: "I think it's so important that we get him back fully healthy where there is no nagging pain as we go through it,' said Jamahl Mosley of Suggs' quad injury. CLICK HERE
- 'FRESH AND REJUVENATED': Orlando's first practice back from the All-Star break was a spirited one. Will it spark a second-half turnaround? CLICK HERE
- NO POSITION TO RELAX: The Magic, with 26 games to go, "can't take any game for granted." CLICK HERE
- 'A DREAM COME TRUE': Ethan Thompson's two-way contract with the Orlando Magic was a long time coming. CLICK HERE
- ALL-STAR BREAK REPORT CARDS: Second semester midterms are in. Here's how the Magic's guards, forwards and centers are performing this season.
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.