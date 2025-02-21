Magic's Stars Get Help From Supporting Cast in Vital Win over Hawks
ATLANTA — Thursday night in Atlanta, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were the Orlando Magic's catalysts to a 114-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
In this final third of the NBA regular season, the Magic have 25 more games to possibly secure one of the six guaranteed playoff berths. Orlando, 28-29, is currently in seventh place, and their triumph over the in-division rival helped propel them toward playoff security.
But 10 days ago in Orlando, Banchero and Wagner accounted for 68 points against these same Hawks. Yet, no other Magic players scored in double figures and Atlanta picked up a six-point win.
So, coming out of the week-long All-Star break, how would the Magic reverse their fortune on the first night of back-to-back games to even the season series with the Hawks?
For starters, as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joked on Wednesday, "I think [those] guys have to do that again, for sure."
And they did. Banchero's night amounted to his second career night of at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists (36-11-5), becoming just the third player in franchise history to have multiple such games. Shaquille O'Neal (three times) and Tracy McGrady (16 times) are the only others.
Paired with Wagner's 25-7-5 line, it was the third time in the duo's career they've had at least 25 points, five boards and five dimes in the same game – the most for any Orlando teammates in team history.
However, the supporting cast stepped up with them.
"I think these guys being able to trust their teammates the right way because of the gravity that they hold is going to have to be something we continue to see," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.
Cole Anthony, who left mid-game with a stomach issue but returned shortly after, scored 17 points. Nine came in the fourth quarter as Orlando staved off Atlanta in a chippy, physical battle.
"He does exactly what we've needed him to do," Mosley said. "He plays fearless basketball. [Opponents] are going to gravitate toward Paolo and Franz, so we need guys to step up in those moments, and Cole is not afraid of those big moments."
Wendell Carter Jr., reinserted in the starting lineup, dominated the glass with 15 rebounds and scored nine points.
"He was great," Banchero said of Carter. "Just being a force down there, finishing around the rim, rebounding, contesting shots at the rim. He changed a lot of shots down there, and I mean, he was huge."
Anthony Black contributed 10 points off the bench, and the Magic shot 48.2 percent from the field, improving to 21-1 in games where they shoot a better overall percentage than their opponent.
But so much of their offense was fueled by their defense Thursday night. Orlando scored 26 points in transition, converting nine Hawks turnovers into 14 points.
Atlanta's missed open looks helped, but the Magic defense also had 13 combined steals and blocks and held Atlanta to 39.4 percent from the field.
Shaking off a sluggish start, the Magic used their defense to erase a 19-point second-quarter deficit by halftime. Then, Orlando turned the game into a rock fight to earn a tight victory over a team they'll be quite familiar with in the standings the rest of the way.
"That's what got us back in it," Mosley said. "We sat down, got stops, got out and ran, and that was the biggest key. When you can trust your defense to allow you to get easy baskets, and that's what they did. They trusted the defense to bear down and get stops when we needed them."
"We get a lot of confidence in our offense from our defense," Anthony said. "The more we can turn it up on the defensive end, the more it will help our offense out."
It was the Magic's third comeback victory of at least 19 points, which is tied for the most in the NBA.
They did it without Jalen Suggs, who didn't travel with the team for the one-off contest as he continues nursing a left quad contusion.
