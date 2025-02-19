Magic Return to Practice 'Fresh and Rejuvenated' After All-Star Break
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bouncing basketballs, wall stretches and Bob Marley's greatest hits blaring over the loudspeaker.
All of that could only mean one thing: the Orlando Magic were back on the AdventHealth Training Center practice courts Tuesday evening.
The last time the unit was together, Orlando pieced together a 16-point victory over division rival Charlotte. It sent them into the week-long All-Star break at 27-29, and after other results played out, they hit the hiatus seventh in the East.
After that win, the leading voices around the Magic noted the importance of the journey awaiting them on the other side of the stoppage. Beginning Thursday in Atlanta, Orlando's season faces a 26-game sprint to its finish with plenty still to play for.
MORE: With 26 games to go, Magic in no position to relax after All-Star break
For the Magic, both the time away from the facility and a good session their first time back in it were necessary.
"Just being able to get back into this gym was absolutely great," coach Jamahl Mosley said Tuesday. "The energy was competitive; it was tough, it was fiery. Very spirited."
"Guys were moving around, loud, talking," said Paolo Banchero, who also stressed the practice was a good one. "It was good energy."
"I thought it was a good first day, played a little bit," Franz Wagner said. "It was good to get back to it."
His time off was supposed to be completely free of work, but Mosley said he couldn't help himself from reviewing film over the break.
In reflection, the further analysis of his team's season to that point revealed to him just how few games Orlando had played as a whole team.
"Realizing how many guys were out for the time frame that they were out, I think we forget that," Mosley said. "But going back and looking at those games and just realizing you haven't been a whole team."
After all, the Magic's trio of Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs missed 75 total games, and Orlando missed 173 total through the first 56 contests.
Banchero had been back from his 34-game torn right oblique absence for 17 games. Before going away, he said he'd use the break to get back into what he termed as "elite" shape. Now?
"I feel good," Banchero said. "The break was really good to me; got some good work in, relaxed. Everyone else had a good break as well, so everyone's fresh and rejuvenated."
Wagner's stint with his torn right abdominal muscle lasted 20 games, but he appeared in the last 11 before break. He, like Banchero, could've been an All-Star under normal circumstances where both were healthy. Yet, the chance to utilize extra rest wasn't a bad alternative either.
"It was good to get away a little bit and just relax a little bit – the mind and the body," Wagner said.
Suggs, who'd missed 19 of the last 20 games and 21 total, perhaps needed it most.
Mosley said Suggs was still involved in only non-contact aspects of Tuesday's practice as he rehabs the left quad contusion responsible for his last nine absences. But, he did do some running portions of the workout.
When asked about the value the week off presented to both Suggs, who is trying to return, and others who are trying to play catch-up, the Magic coach called it "huge."
"Any time you get a moment to reset and do the things that you weren't able to because you were walking back right in the middle of season, so you're trying to play yourself into some shape as well as do some extra cardio on the side – those aren't easy tasks to try to accomplish throughout the year," Mosley said.
"Having a week where you can settle down a little bit and then get the cardio, the conditioning and the elite shape that they're talking about, you're able to do that on your own at your pace without having to rush into a game the next day."
Soon, they'll return to the pace of playing a game every other day.
But for an Orlando team that's had its fair share of bumps and bruises, a moment to catch their breath came at the right time.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- NO POSITION TO RELAX: The Magic, with 26 games to go, "can't take any game for granted." CLICK HERE
- 'A DREAM COME TRUE': Ethan Thompson's two-way contract with the Orlando Magic was a long time coming. CLICK HERE
- ALL-STAR BREAK REPORT CARDS: Second semester midterms are in. Here's how the Magic's guards, forwards and centers are performing this season.
- THREE-PEAT: McClung's stellar performance in the Dunk Contest earned him a the first-ever three-peat in the event's history. CLICK HERE
- DWIGHT HOWARD A HALL OF FAME FINALIST: The Magic's No. 1 pick in 2004 is one step away from entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first possible chance. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ'S FORMER TEAMMATES REACT TO DEAL: Markelle Fultz landed back in the NBA on Wednesday night after signing with the Sacramento Kings. Many of his former teammates celebrated the news on social media. CLICK HERE
- NURKIC'S UPFRONT SUGGESTION FOR MAGIC: Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic said publicly he believes Orlando is one Portland guard away from being a really good team. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S DEFENSE MISSES SUGGS: Orlando is careful to not put all the onus on him, but their defense has suffered without Jalen Suggs. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.