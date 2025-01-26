What Jamahl Mosley, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero Said After Magic's 121-113 Win Over Detroit
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thanks to a 25-point eruption from Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic utilized a 42-point fourth quarter to snap a five-game losing skid and defeat the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night in the Kia Center.
MORE: Wagner's 25-Point 4th Quarter Helps Magic Beat Pistons, Snap Five-Game Skid
Here's a partial transcript of Jamahl Mosley, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's postgame media availabilities:
Jamahl Mosley
On the performance from Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero...
“I think it showed so much fight, so much effort, so much energy. I mean, from what they were able to do. I mean, like, I love what their numbers did, how aggressive they were, but, you know, I got to give a big shout out to Wendell Carter Jr. And I think we talked about a lot of things that happened within a game. And guys you see the numbers behind it what these guys did, Franz and Paolo were absolutely incredible. But I think the numbers behind what Wendell Carter Jr. did was absolutely fantastic. His presence, his physicality, his energy, his toughness and his ability not to get rattled in situations was a lot what propelled this team to continue to fight and go. And then you’ve got to talk about Jalen Suggs being able to come back regardless of picking up those fouls, I don’t think he was gonna play that many minutes anyway, on the minute restriction. But again, his ability to set the tone early with the level of physicality, intensity and getting the crowd involved, all those things were a big part of this group continuing to fight.”
On the team continuing to fight throughout the game despite fouling...
“It’s what they’ve continued to build to [where] no matter what’s happening, like, staying the course, following the process, trying to keep your poise, no matter what’s happening within the game. It says there’s maturity within this group. There’s an accountability to the group of doing the right thing to find a way to win the game. It had been easy to hang our heads in situations, but these guys did a heck of a job of continuing to fight and push forward, no matter what was happening.”
On the push during the fourth quarter that allowed for a victory...
“It was them. You know, those guys are... they’re fighters, they’re competitors, they’re tough. They wanna find ways to win. And we talked about the five-game losing streak and that’s having a process of getting back and it being like training camp, all that is very true. But when the game is on the line and you wanna get something done, this is what your competitors do. That’s what they did. Franz’s 25 points in the fourth quarter, found a way. Paolo making the right plays and right decisions at times, finding the right play. That’s what it’s about when you talk about superstars, they find ways to get it done.”
On taking ownership of the game...
“That’s the conversation we’ve had. That’s a conversation they’d had. You talk about accountability and the right thing and doing it the right way. They took ownership of exactly what they needed to do to find a way, no matter what it was. And it wasn’t a beautiful game, it was a physical, aggressive, chippy [game], which we love. That’s exactly who we are and that’s who we’ll continue to be. Every time you step on the floor against the Orlando Magic.”
Paolo Banchero
On the ownership that he took to play extended minutes and come away with a win...
“I feel like this was a must win game. I think everybody in the locker room understood that and, I mean, I told coach [that] I was feeling good and don’t worry about the minutes restriction.”
On what the win can do for the team moving forward...
“I think just, you know, a lot. I think we had to come together [and] tell each other, you know, that we [all had to] be better and we knew that this game wasn’t going to be easy. They’re playing really well, the Pistons. We were going to have to have all 15 (players) involved and everyone had to come together. That’s what we did and so to get a win, you know, it just kind of shifts the energy, shifts the momentum, and propels us onto the next one.”
On the team’s mindset in the fourth quarter...
“Yeah, I mean, I think that’s kind of our signature thing when we’re at home. We know that eventually if we keep the pressure up on defense and we get out and we run, it will wear teams down. I think you saw that in that fourth quarter when we went on a run, and then from there they were kind of playing catch up. That’s kind of what we want to be able to do to teams and, you know, it was good to see us get back to that.”
Franz Wagner
On the ownership that he took to play extended minutes and come away with a win...
“Obviously, we were struggling the last couple of games. I felt really good. I think 24 (minutes) was the number but, you know, yeah, we really needed a win. And I felt really good. If I wouldn’t have felt that good, I probably wouldn’t have said it. It was probably a good decision and, you know, I played a good fourth (quarter). I was just being aggressive. Obviously, it helps when you make a shot, you know, and [I’m] just really happy I was able to turn the game around – my own game – after a tough start.”