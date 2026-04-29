5 Burning Questions Ahead of Magic vs. Pistons Game 5

The Orlando Magic have a chance to clinch a spot in the second round and pull off an improbable upset against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in Game 5 at Little Caesars Arena.

After coming up with this split the last time the Magic were in Detroit and taking care of home court, Orlando has a chance to become just the fifth team in history to beat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series, joining the 2007 Golden State Warriors, 2011 Memphis Grizzlies, 2012 Philadelphia 76ers and 2023 Miami Heat.

The Magic might have to try and accomplish this feat without Franz Wagner, who is listed as questionable with a calf strain. Wagner suffered the calf injury during the second half of the Magic's Game 4 win on Monday inside the Kia Center and underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning.

With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with Detroit Pistons On SI contributor Caden Handwork, who explained what type of adjustments Detroit will look to make in its first elimination game of the series. We spoke about what the Pistons will do to help Cunningham on offense and how Jalen Duren needs to step up to the plate as an All-Star center.

What is the biggest adjustment you're expecting from the Pistons after going down 3-1?

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze, Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart and guard Javonte Green. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

I wouldn't be surprised if the Pistons adjust their rotation given they are one loss away from elimination. This is a bold prediction but Ron Holland and Paul Reed deserve playing time.

How can the Pistons make life easier for Cade Cunningham?

Cade ultimately needs help, someone needs to help whether that's Tobias Harris or Jalen Duren finally coming out of his slump, he needs support.

What does Jalen Duren need to do to bounce back?

Better defense against Wendell Carter Jr, he's had his way against Duren throughout this series.

If the Pistons were to win Game 5, what would be the reason why?

Home crowd. I expect the Pistons to rally behind their home crowd and come out strong especially with their season on the line.

What’s your prediction for Game 5?

The Pistons keep their season alive for one more game but it won't come easy against the Magic. I expect the Pistons to win this one.

Tip-off between the Magic and Pistons is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.