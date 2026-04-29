Predicting the Game 5 outcome between Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

One game away.

The Orlando Magic are one game away from sending the top-seeded Detroit Pistons packing. But in order to end it in Game 5, they will have to beat Detroit on their home floor, where they've been dominant this season.

Will Orlando secure the win?! We asked our group of panelists!

Jeremy Brener: Pistons 103, Magic 89

The Magic took care of homecourt and now they have pushed the Pistons to the brink of elimination. The Pistons faced a 3-1 deficit last season against the New York Knicks, but survived Game 5 on the road. This, along with a return home, should give them a chance to take a game back and force the Magic to Game 6.

Orlando has been feisty and they aren't satisfied, so it shouldn't be a shock if they end it all in Game 5. However, I think the Pistons' desperation is enough to carry them to victory in Game 5, setting the stage for the Magic to close things out at home in Game 6.

Ethan Skolnick: Pistons 103, Magic 96

Wrong the last two games, so let's keep it going. Is it possible that the Pistons, after a 60-win season, will go so meekly? Well, yeah. It is, if Jalen Duren doesn't show up and if Cade Cunningham continues being a turnover machine.

But now there are questions about whether Franz Wagner will play, and he's played a huge role in Cunningham's struggles. It's no longer hard to see the Magic advancing, with the entire team defending as it has. But here's a bet on the Pistons showing a little pride at home.

Matt Hanifan: Pistons 99, Magic 86

We'll see what Franz Wagner's injury status is ahead of Game 5. If I were to deliver my best guess, I don't think he suits up. Regardless, both offenses have been impossibly bad -- in part because the two defenses have been remarkably stingy.

I've said it a few times already, and I will keep saying it: Every point matters in this series, in some way more than others. Neither team has cracked 100 points twice already this series. And I'm (boldly?) expecting that to be the case again, especially if Wagner doesn't play.

I predicted a Detroit bounce back in Game 4. Obviously, their carelessness prevented that from happening. But in front of an energized Pistons crowd, I think Cade Cunningham and Co. will live to see another game.

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