How Orlando learns from last 8-seed Magic to hold 3-1 lead over Detroit

The 8-seed Orlando Magic hold a 3-1 lead over the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.

Why does that sound so familiar?

Because 23 years ago, to the day, the basketball gods created the exact same scenario.

Tracy McGrady & Doc Rivers led the 8-seed Orlando Magic to a 3-1 lead over the 1-seed Detroit Pistons in the 2003 NBA Playoffs.

Then, disaster struck.

Mosley:



"Yall remember the Kobe Bryant one...what was the statement? Job's not done. That's the reality" pic.twitter.com/t8J8dF6sIQ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 28, 2026

Jamahl Mosley has different plans to address his team after 3-1 lead

Mar 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

"Y'all remember the Kobe Bryant one... what was the statement? Job's not done." - Jamahl Mosley

Only six 8-seeds in NBA history have ever upset a 1-seed:



1994 Nuggets

1999 Knicks

2007 Warriors

2011 Grizzlies

2012 76ers

2023 Heat



Now, the 2026 Magic have the opportunity to join this rare, highly-coveted list of memorable teams.

Only three 60-win teams ever have trailed 3-1 in the opening round, via ESPN insights:

2007 Mavericks: Lost in 6

2011 Spurs: Lost in 6



The 2026 Pistons have joined this rare, less-coveted list of infamous underachievers.

One list Orlando doesn't want to find itself on, however, is one they've been on before.



The First Round of the NBA Playoffs extended to 7-game series in 2003.



Since then, only five 8-seeds since have built a 3-1 lead over a 1-seed:



2023 Heat

2012 76ers

2011 Grizzlies

2007 Warriors

2003 Magic



But, only one of those teams ended up losing the series: the 2003 Orlando Magic

That 2003 Magic team was also worse than expected due to injuries, with Grant Hill out, only the team wasn't expecting him back the way this 2026 Magic team missed Franz Wagner most of the year and looked nearly at the peak of their powers with him back winning the Cade Cunningham matchup this postseason.

After the Game 4 win in 2003 secured a 3-1 Magic lead over Detroit, something changed.



What exactly changed takes a little digging to fully understand.

For most of basketball history, the story has been told that Tracy McGrady fueled the Pistons comeback with post-game comments alluding to the idea that the series was over, that his Magic squad had already won.



But McGrady denies those claims, calling it a myth, saying there's no footage of him saying that anywhere, how the non-existent quote's essentially been misappropriated over the years.



So, here are the three quotes attributed to McGrady in print at that time:

Lansing Journal: “Oh man, just to be a young player in this league and be able to put a team on my shoulders. For a guy like me, who’s been bounced from the first round of the playoffs three straight years, to finally get to experience the second round, it just feels great.”

Detroit Free Press: "It's going to be tough at their place, their crowd is going to be into it and they're going to throw everything at us. We just have to stay focused and stick to our game plan and we'll be alright. For me, a guy who has never experienced playing in the second round, this is great. Being bounced out of the first round for three consecutive years left a bad taste in my mouth."

Florida Today: "Being a young guy in this league and being able to put a team on your shoulders and possibly get to the second round would be so great. I've been bounced out so many times and it's left a bad taste in my mouth.

So, the differences in these quotes are fairly small, especially lacking context and tone of how people speak compared to how it reads in written form.



McGrady could be simply communicating his gratitude for the moment, the opportunity to finally have a chance to make the second round when it's a career goal he hadn't achieved yet, without even realizing he was dismissing the Pistons or a need for one more win while doing so.



But this is the NBA Playoffs; anything can be taken as a slight, even it had pure intentions.

AIR CAIN MAIL EVERY ANGLE SPECIAL DELIVERY pic.twitter.com/0JmgGEkz1X — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 28, 2026

All it takes is one writer, player, or reporter to not take the comments the way McGrady intended; maybe they heard what they wanted to hear, plastered something that was close enough to smack talk on the wall, and used it to rally the team back to its championship level defensive frenzy heights.



As Michael Jordan has said about his competitiveness; he'll look for anything to get himself going, any slight, any negativity, just to find that extra motivation to unleash that killer instinct.



Maybe this story is Tracy talking gratitude, or even making something of a cocky joke in the heat of big win, while the Pistons heard what they wanted to hear and used it as fuel to motivate themselves back to their top-tier intensity.



Overseeing his team lose the 3-1 lead, the former Coach of the Year and Orlando Magic Head Coach at the time Doc Rivers was let go early into the following season after a lackluster 1-10 start.

Fast-forward 23 years, and the lesson remains the same – be grateful for the opportunity like T-Mac seemingly was trying to say, while also realizing the job's not done, as Kobe once said.

No one fed any fuel to the fire with post game comments this time around, just to be safe.

Jamahl Mosley shared that Kobe quote with his team after the Game 4 win, while telling reporters this Game 4 win to go up 3-1 "means nothing" to really drive the point home that the job's not finished.

Orlando heads to Detroit with a 3-1 lead with the momentum on their side; can they capitalize while the iron's hot and finish the job without even needing another home game? If they keep up the same energy on both ends, they'll not only give themselves a fighting chance, they'll continue to look like the better, more dynamic and versatile team as they have throughout this entire series.