How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons Game 3 Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic are back home looking to maintain the advantage they wrestled away through a Game 1 upset in Detroit as the Eastern Conference’s 1-8 series moves to Central Florida for the next two games.

The Magic looked like they had a chance at turning the East upside down when it played the Pistons to a 46-46 stalemate in the first half on Wednesday, but were crushed to open the second half by a 30-3 count over the first 7:26 of the third.

Detroit held on for a 98-83 victory behind 27 points and 11 assists from Cade Cunningham, who sloppily committed seven turnovers. Cunningham scored 39 in Sunday’s 112-101 upset loss.

The Magic were led by Jalen Suggs’ 19 points and have seen him emerge as an offensive catalyst after the point guard struggled late in the season. Orlando shot just 8-for-32 from 3-point range and is hoping some home cooking can provide a boost.

Detroit snapped an 11-game playoff home losing streak and surged ahead early after trailing wire-to-wire in Game 1, last drawing even at 65 in the third quarter. The Pistons are looking to advance to the conference semifinals for the first time in 18 years, while Orlando is out to break a 16-year drought between playoff series wins.

The Magic are 25-15 in home games this season and are 4-1 in their last five home playoff contests at Kia Center. Orlando is 28-28 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pistons are 28-13 on the road and 40-14 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game date, time and location: Saturday, April 25, 1:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Peacock

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WXYT (Pistons)

Magic host Detroit looking for another upset vs. East’s top seed

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 1-1 Play-in) host the Detroit Pistons (60-22) in Game 3 of the 1 vs. 8 series in the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs. The series is tied 1-1.

Detroit and Orlando split the regular-season series 2-2, which included the Magic posting a 123-107 home win on April 6 .

Detroit won 106-92 in the first matchup played in Orlando this season on March 1 behind 29 points and 11 assists from Cunningham.

The first two meetings took place in the Motor City and featured the Magic winning 112-109 on Nov. 29 after losing 135-116 on Oct. 29. Since Jan. 1 2025, the teams have split their six regular-season matchups on the heels of Orlando winning seven straight from Feb. 2023-Nov. ‘24. Counting Game 1, the Magic are on an 11-3 run against Detroit.

This is the fifth playoff meeting between these teams, which has featured Detroit conquest in the last three series, a 4-3 win in ‘03’s first round, a 4-0 sweep in ‘07’s first round and a 4-1 victory in the ‘08 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Magic have only advanced past the Pistons in the first round in 1996 via a 3-0 sweep.

Detroit leads the Magic 73-61 in the head-to-head regular-season all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Pistons won the first 14 matchups and 15 of the first 16.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -2.5 (-110), Magic +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pistons -135, Magic +114

Total: 215.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

PISTONS

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

PISTONS

None

QUOTABLE

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. on Saturday’s objective: “Protect homecourt like we’ve done in the past. We protect homecourt, it’ll give us a good chance to win the series.”