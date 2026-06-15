5 low-cost shooters Magic should target in trade market
The NBA offseason has officially arrived. The Magic completed their first order of business by hiring new head coach Sean Sweeney, but will have a long summer ahead after another disappointing campaign.
Despite acquiring Desmond Bane in a three-player, five-pick blockbuster last summer, Orlando was the fifth-worst 3-point shooting team in the entire Association. While they climbed out of the bottom third offensively, their ticket to a top-10 offense behind Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Bane is improved shooting. And they are expected to hunt for that in the trade market this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Who should be a few low-cost trade targets to address that pressing need? Here are five names!
Isaiah Joe, Thunder
'26-27 cap hit: $11.3 million
Skinny: The ghost of the second-apron has caught up to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are entering the offseason as the league's most expensive team. Consequently, Stein reported earlier this month that the Thunder could move either Joe or Aaron Wiggins for extra financial flexibility.
We'll talk more about the latter in a second, but Joe has canned an NBA-best 41.5 percent of his triples (min. 1500 3PA) over the last four seasons. He could help any rotation, especially this one.
A.J. Green, Bucks
'26-27 cap hit: $10.0 million
Skinny: There has been some smoke surrounding the Orlando Magic and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's not likely Orlando lands the two-time MVP (sorry, Magic fans), but could there be a world where they facilitate it? Sure (not based on sources; I have none).
If they do, Green's a great target to pry away.
On the hook for less than $10 million, Green's an excellent 3-and-D complementary piece. He has shot at least 40.8 percent on threes since entering the league in 2022, including 42.7 percent on spot-up attempts. That will play anywhere.
Aaron Wiggins, Thunder
'26-27 cap hit: $9.0 million
Skinny: We mentioned Wiggins above. He's not as good a shooter as Joe, but he's a much better two-way player. Plus, he's on a cheaper contract, albeit with one extra year attached to his deal, with a club option in 2028-29.
Wiggins, 27, was a critical glue guy to the Thunder's title run in 2024-25 despite not putting up gaudy numbers. He's shot 37.1 percent on relative volume (4.3 3PA) over the last two seasons. And he embodies the gritty, tough backbone that the Magic have, and plan to represent under new head coach Sean Sweeney.
Max Strus, Cavaliers
'26-27 cap hit: $16.7 million
Skinny: Strus has the highest cap hit of any player on this list, although he'll be entering the final year of his four-year, $62.3 million deal he signed ahead of 2023-24. The Cavaliers are another team (that should be) looking to shed salary, given their clogged cap sheet after two disappointing postseason exits.
Strus missed all but 12 regular season games last year with a Jones Fracture in his foot. But he shot 35.8 percent from 3-point range in his previous three seasons after knocking down 41.0 percent of his 6.5 triple tries with Miami in 2021-22. He's an under-the-radar buy-low candidate.
Taurean Prince, Bucks
'26-27 cap hit: $3.8 million
Skinny: The second Buck on this list, Prince had his two most efficient shooting seasons in Milwaukee, shooting 43.9 and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc on good volume. While he only played in 26 games last year, Prince has a steady track record of 3-point shooting and would add positional size and toughness to the Magic's bench -- and at an inexpensive cost, at that. He would be a very good addition, all things considered.
Honorable Mention: Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans
Skinny: The former No. 14 pick was one of the best shooters in the country at UConn. He's essentially got zero run in New Orleans (which might be concerning, I know) and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. With Sean Sweeney's developmental track record, perhaps there's more untapped potential to unlock? He'll also cost nothing (and could even net Orlando another asset if it plays its cards right).
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_