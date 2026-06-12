With the Orlando Magic and Giannis Antetokounmpo there is noise but it's conflicting. One report says there is no dialogue, the next says that Milwaukee is still looking for clarity from Orlando.

That recent report came from Sam Amick and Eric Nehm:

"Per league and team sources, the Bucks appear to be seeking clarity from several suitors as to what they would actually be willing to offer before making a final decision. The Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic, the sources say, are known to be among them."

Yet the Stein Line reported this:

“I also continued to hear that there hasn't been any significant recent dialogue between the Magic and Bucks. That's in spite of the fact that Antetokounmpo has notable connections to Orlando's front office — Magic senior advisor John Hammond and president of basketball Jeff… https://t.co/GEPlrHVi8f — Orlando Magic HQ (@OMagicHQ) June 11, 2026

Despite the Reports a Trade Doesn't Make Sense

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates his overtime game-winning three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets with guard Desmond Bane (3) and forward Noah Penda (93) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Anthony Black (0) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

So who knows when the Magic have most recently talked to Milwaukee about a Giannis trade, but its worth looking into with Antetokounmpo's connections to the Orlando Magic, and a potential offer the Magic could send to Milwaukee.

But Orlando shouldn't trade for Giannis, and they certainly shouln't trade Paolo Banchero.

Trading for Giannis would deplete the Magic's roster, Anthony Black, their last tradeable picks, one of Franz and Paolo, they would all have to go and likely more. Adding an aging Giannis to an Orlando team that has a strong big three, doesn't make sense, not for his asking price.

The Magic faltered in the playoffs this past season, but are turning a new leaf with the hiring of head coach Sean Sweeney, and must do his best to maximize Paolo and company. Banchero has shown what he can do on numerous occasions and is a proven playoff riser. This playoffs Banchero averaged 26.3/9.0/6.3 and is only 23 years old. Why would you trade an MVP potential player for an aging --albeit dominant Giannis-- when you can build around the budding star, it doesn't make sense.

The Orlando Magic are unwilling to trade Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/M47ZeJX4MQ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 2, 2026

The baseline rumors make sense on paper.

Orlando ticks every box for Giannis: a warm climate, an Eastern Conference home, zero state income tax, and deep structural ties. But while the fit works for Giannis, the math doesn't work for the Magic. Stripping the roster of its youth and depth would leave a paired-down Giannis and Banchero -- or Giannis and Wagner -- tandem with the exact same issues that plagued the team this past year: a total lack of spacing and a depleted offensive infrastructure.

Orlando’s best move isn't pushing all their chips in for an aging super star, it's to build around their best player, and round out the roster with players that fit the needs of the Orlando Magic.