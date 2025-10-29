Bane popping off the pick gives Banchero space to work
In the opening play on opening night, fans witnessed the Magic run a play that will ideally become a staple of the offense for years to come - The Desmond Bane - Paolo Banchero Pick-and-Roll
This action pairs the incredible on-ball shooting gravity of Bane with the dynamic downhill shortroll playmaking scoring creation of Banchero.
Diehard Magic fans paying attention in preseason even saw this play lead to multiple fake-dunk corner 3pt assist jump passes in the same game.
But what if these two Magicians had the Good Fortune of changing.... everything?
No, not quite like the down-on-his-luck gig-worker (Aziz Ansari) meeting an overly helpful angel (Keanu Reaves) who allows him to switch lives with his boss, the mcmansion-living gajillionaire (Seth Rogen); this isn't a Freaky Friday situation.
Just imagine if Banchero and Bane switched places in the play on the court.
Paolo Banchero initiates the pick-and-roll; Desmond Bane sets the inverted screen.
Only instead of rolling, Bane suddenly pops for three.
Bane slipping off screens and popping out of picks will be an important wrinkle within this Magic's offensive scheme; if Desmond Bane is willing to ever-relocate around the perimeter, the defense will have to constantly keep one eye on a shooting star beaming shooting gravity around the court.
Banchero-Bane Inverted Pick-and-Pop is One Big Play from Last Night's Magic Game
Orlando inverted the pick-and-roll into Banchero-Bane Pick-and-Pops on 4 separate possessions in Philadelphia on Monday night.
This action utilizes Bane's off-ball gravity, leading to mismatches and open space for Banchero to create and hard closeouts for Bane to drive, pass, or shoot.
The Banchero-Bane Inverted Pick-and-Pop is born.
On one instance, Bane quickly slips once the defense overcommits to Banchero, opening up the left wing; once Drummond closes out hard on the 3pt sniper, Bane quickly recognizes to pumpfake with a slight hesi move while anticipating the closeout and responding with an even harder drive to the rack for the fundamental finger roll finish.
Later, Bane methodically popped out of a pick on the left wing, slowly drifting to the corner, staying ready once his man committed to doubling Banchero; leaving the career 41% 3PT shooter Desmond Bane open for the third-most efficient shot in basketball, the catch-and-shoot corner three, is certainly one option for the defense.
As for Paolo Banchero's two scoring possessions, watch how he's able to force a switch to get a mismatch for a postup opportunity where he gets to his bag, and later in the clutch ignoring the screen to get to his spot for the wide open middy pull-up.
Knowing Franz Wagner pick-and-rolls with any of Orlando's big men already offers one reliable form of shot creation for the offense, The Magic need to build out a scheme and identity with that as one primary option, while exploring how to maximize their other stars' complementary skills.
Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane complement each other in a multitude of actions together.
The Orlando Magic can't experiment with the Bane-Banchero two-man game enough.