Can Magic Survive Charlotte’s Surge? Why Hornets Are a Play-In Matchup Nightmare

The Orlando Magic are one win away from the playoffs, but the Charlotte Hornets are the shiny, new team on the block ready to take the No. 8 seed as the final team in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

We sat down with Charlotte Hornets On SI expert Zach Roberts to learn more about the Hornets' current state of affairs and who could be the key matchup points ahead of the all-important game before the postseason begins.

What do you make of the Hornets’ overtime win against the Heat in the Play-In Tournament?

Being in the building for that win will be one of the best sports moments of my life. But aside from that, it proved the Hornets can win close games. That was their biggest bugaboo all year, going just 10-18 in clutch games. But they proved it here, and against Erik Spoelstra, no less.

There were multiple moments when it seemed like a surefire loss, but they would not allow it. It was highly impressive.

Who is the X-Factor for the Hornets against the Magic?

The X-Factor against the Magic is going to be Brandon Miller, like it was against Miami. LaMelo Ball will be LaMelo Ball. One of Kon Knueppel or Coby White will be on and get a ton of points. If Miller's like he was in the first half against Miami, it could be trouble. If he does what he did in the second half and overtime, the Hornets are a lot more dangerous.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dribbles up court against the New York Knicks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Hornets that cannot be found in a box score?

LaMelo Ball's impact. Look at the box score on Tuesday: 12 of 31 shooting and 2 of 16 from three. That's ugly. But he was +15 in a one-point win, and he obviously had the game-winner. He's been better than his traditional numbers (especially the shooting metrics) suggest all year, but that was a glaring example of how impactful he is.

If the Hornets were to lose against the Magic, what would be the reason why?

If the Hornets lose to the Magic, it'll be because they didn't shoot well. They didn't shoot well on Tuesday and survived, but this team is built to live and die by the three. A defensive team like the Magic can make that difficult, so if Orlando prevails, it'll be because no one could hit shots for Charlotte.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Hornets 118, Magic 102. The Hornets are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA, and Orlando's defense isn't quite world-beating (Charlotte hung an average of 125 on them in three wins after a very early loss).

The Magic offense is pretty mediocre (18th ORTG in the NBA) and Charlotte's defense is good (11th DRTG in NBA but fifth since January 1). The Hornets dominated the Magic after figuring themselves out. They're surging, and Orlando is fading. Sometimes, it's as simple as that.