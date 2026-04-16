Jamahl Mosley Coaching for His Job? Stakes High for Magic vs. Hornets

The Orlando Magic are facing off in the final game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament against the Charlotte Hornets, and it could be the final act of Jamahl Mosley's tenure as the franchise's head coach.

Mosley has been with the team for five seasons. In the first three years, he was able to have the team grow all the way to Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team regressed last season to a 41-41 record and the No. 7 seed. Now, they have fallen even further behind, with only the No. 8 seed up for grabs.

There has been a lot of turmoil in Mosley's last couple of weeks, headlined by a six-game losing streak in March that pushed the Magic into the play-in sector of the Eastern Conference, as opposed to the top six.

The Magic won 45 games this season, which was a step up from the year before, but in a more competitive Eastern Conference, every win mattered. Just two more victories would have secured the number five seed for the Magic, and there were several games the team left on the board that were losses that could have been wins.

Jamahl Mosley Coaching For His Job vs. Hornets?

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during the first half. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Mosley is one of the league's top coaches, and several of his colleagues throughout the season have praised him for his efforts, but the results simply haven't been there for Orlando this season.

The major change this season that the Magic have undergone is the change towards having a better, faster offense. In that process, Orlando has sacrificed some of its defense, which is where the identity they built over the years came from.

The Magic have been unable to find that balance for a consistent amount of time, which is why the team finds itself on the brink of elimination.

Mosley proved earlier in his tenure that he can take a rebuilding team to the playoffs, but it's possible that this may be as far as he can take the Magic. Orlando doesn't appear to be playing the same way as it used to for him, and it's unfortunate to see how it has led to this point. Sometimes even a good coach needs to be swapped out when goals are not being met.

Hornets vs. Magic Information

The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.