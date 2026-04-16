Hornets vs. Magic Play-In Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel

The Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament is about to come to an end. Following a tough 109-97 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, the Orlando Magic are now set for a must-win showdown against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets arrive in Orlando with momentum after edging out the Miami Heat 127-126 in their Tuesday matchup. For the Magic, the mission is simple: win on Friday night to secure the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with the Detroit Pistons, or see a promising season come to an abrupt end.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Game Details

The winner of this matchup will officially become the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV/Streaming: Prime Video

Play-In Path

The road to this Friday night clash was determined by the opening games of the tournament:

7/8 Game: The 76ers defeated the Magic 109-97 on Wednesday. The Sixers claimed the No. 7 seed, while the Magic dropped to the final elimination game.

9/10 Game: The Hornets defeated the Heat 127-126 in overtime on Tuesday. The Heat have been eliminated, while the Hornets advanced to face the Magic.

Regular Season Series

During the regular season, the Hornets held the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, winning three of four meetings.

Date Location Result Score Oct. 30, 2025 Charlotte Magic win 123-107 Dec. 26, 2025 Orlando Hornets win 120-105 Jan. 22, 2026 Orlando Hornets win 124-97 Mar. 19, 2026 Charlotte Hornets win 130-111

The Hornets won both meetings in Orlando this season, giving them some confidence that they can go into the Kia Center for a third time and pull out the biggest win of their season to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

The Magic come into the game just days removed from having a chance to clinch a top-six spot in the East. After losing to the Boston Celtics in the season finale along with the defeat against the 76ers, the Magic find themselves with one more life.

What’s Next for the Winner?

The team that emerges victorious on Friday will have a quick turnaround. As the No. 8 seed, they will advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs to face the Detroit Pistons, who finished the regular season with the best record in the East at 60-22.

The loser of Friday's game will be eliminated from postseason contention and enter the NBA Draft Lottery, but the Magic's pick will go to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Desmond Bane trade.