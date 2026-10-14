Cavaliers Find New Competitive Advantage in Orlando before Magic Game

What if a coach could draw up a play on a touch screeen from scratch, where every line, action, and position drawn would not just be on the clipboard, but also appear on the court?

What if a player could take any of their shot charts, overlay all of the makes and misses into specific coordinates on the court, and add a moving shot location to practice better positioning?

What if a coach joins a new program, wants to upload an entire playbook into a user-friendly interface not just for storage and management, but implementation for practice, where those plays can be shifted through, altered, and brought up on the fly while visually displayed in exact spots from the clipboard to the court?

These ideas are no longer make-believe what-ifs, but a concept-proven product.

Already earning the approval of individual basketball grteats like Vince Carter and Angel Reese, now the Cleveland Cavaliers just became the first NBA team to go all in on this idea by teaming up with the company that turns these dreams into reality, ASB GlassFloor.

How The ASB GlassFloor Gives Cavs Competitive Advantage

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket against against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ASB GlassFloor is the company that produces these one-of-a-kind basketball courts, with their own 35,000-square-foot Athletes Lab here in Orlando for visitors to stop by and see.

A revolutionary concept in more ways than one, this NBA-backed facility features a full-LED glass basketball court that can instantly transform its appearance, display interactive graphics, and showcase real-time performance data.

Expanding this year, many visiting NBA teams will practice at the Athletes Lab throughout the 2026-27 season; all teams facing the Magic are invited to experience the technology firsthand.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, visiting the Magic Tuesday night, are among the NBA teams embracing ASB GlassFloor technology, with plans to not only practice at the Athletes Lab in Orlando, but allso incorporate a glass court into their future practice facility

On top of teams looking for partnerships, the NBA is a strategic investor in ASB GlassFloor and continues to evaluate the technology’s potential for the future of professional basketball courts.

With the Athletes Lab around the corner from the Kia Center, I got the opportunity to check out the court technology for myself; let your imagination run wild, because it definitely lives up to the hype.

Today we are 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 at @asbglassfloor!



Revolutionary Basketball Technology



Coaches & Players are going to love the development, coaching, play-calling, shot tracking data viz tools



Appreciate being able to get shots up with pops! @SwishTheory https://t.co/yGGkmQfLoY pic.twitter.com/LSeoHhMnPR — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 13, 2026

The ideas around this new technology appear near-endless at first; it seems nearly anything that one can think to put on a screen, or draw on a touch screen, can be visualized on the court.

To build the court, ASB puts down panels, with wires perfected, plus glass on top; changing one out averages just 4.5 minutes. ASB claims their studies show the courts are just as safe to play on as any other court; the company has also put effort into listening to player and coach feedback to improve safety, down to the traction of how the court feels for athletes to run and cut on.

One can quickly think up different advertisement opportunities, whether it's a logo in one spot of the court or up to a full-court moving animation. These graphics could in theory become part of the basketball games themselves, offering different stages to select or novelty ideas to try, perhaps in an All-Star Game setting like a moving 4pt shot, as it already has before with the NBA.

For NBA teams and NCAA programs, the advantages become clear pretty quick.

Every action in the playbook, every play drawn from scratch, every shot taken, can be tracked down to the inch and laid over the court you play on.

Instead of needing to imagine where the shot chart generally applies to, or which specific positioning a play would need; now, players and coaches can literally see the spots and directions they need to go, with video game level interactive animations that work to make player development go smoother.

Today we are 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 with @asbglassfloor from @beyondtheRK !



Revolutionary Basketball Court Technology — Teams that adapt first may build a competitive advantage



Practicing, Coaching, and 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 just got streamlined pic.twitter.com/1tkOK2k3oA — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) October 14, 2026

This sort of basketball court tech has simply never been seen, making it a revolutionary concept come to life. Not to mention, the court can be tinkered to work with for nearly any sport or workout plan imaginable; if someone can draw an idea on a screen, it can likely show up on the hard-glass.

Practicing on glass floors now could help players and teams build familiarity for possible future adoption at any level within the sport, similar to being able to shift from an outdoor to an indoor court while adjusting to the new turf.

This court technology is clearly changing the game; the next question is how quickly the rest of the game changes with it.

Knowing your competitor has a new tool that clearly gives them an advantage in practicing the sport should be enough to force any serious basketball program into adoption, before they fall behind.