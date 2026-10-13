3 Things I'm Looking For in Cavaliers vs. Magic Preseason

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in the preseason, but now the game is moving over to the Kia Center.

Orlando's first home preseason contest could be the last for some of the starters as there is only one game left against the Miami Heat at home on Friday. This could be the last tune-up for some ahead of the team's Oct. 21 season opener at the Kia Center against the Atlanta Hawks, so this game is the closest thing to a dress rehearsal before the lights get bigger.

Here's a look at three things I'm looking for ahead of the preseason matchup:

Will Jalen Suggs Play?

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs poses for a picture during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Suggs has been battling an illness that has held him out of the last two preseason games, but head coach Sean Sweeney said he is "no longer under the weather." Despite this update, his status and how much he will play, if at all, is up in the air for the game against the Cavaliers.

"I mean, whenever he's ready to play, it'll be great to get him out there," Sweeney said. "For us, it's first, it's your health. Second, it's your conditioning, and then third, it's basketball. And so, you know, we always use that progression. But it's good to see him out there, and you know, every time we see him, it's good."

Taking the Smart Shots

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big emphasis during training camp has revolved around shot selection and going for the right looks, regardless of where it is on the floor. The team has taken 83 attempts from beyond the 3-point line in the first two preseason games combined, but a good majority of those shots were taken because they were open looks.

The Magic aren't looking to set any records from downtown, but they want to take the first great look they can on offense and they will live with the results if that's how possessions end up.

Bouncing Back From a Loss

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Alex Morales. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first opportunity the Magic get to respond from a loss. While preseason isn't always about the end result, Orlando looks to improve from the mistakes it made during the previous loss to the Cavs.

"I think just generally for us, we're looking at what we did well, what we need to do more of, what we struggle with, and what we need to do less of, and for us, you know, the results matter certainly," Sweeney said.

"But more than anything, it's how we did it? Why did we succeed? What do we need to do differently if we didn't? And just continuing to drill down on that individually without our execution, then collectively as a group."

Tip-off between the Cavaliers and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on NBCSN or stream it on Peacock.