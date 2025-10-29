Containing Cunningham among 3 Keys to How Magic Win in Motor City
After a season-opening win at home, Orlando has lost three straight.
How does the team bounce back on its second stop of the first road trip of their 2025-26 season?
Here are 3 Keys to a #MagicWin in Detroit tonight:
1. Shut down Cunningham as a scorer without doubling
Cade Cunningham is one-man offense coming off an All-NBA season.
Orlando's first, second, and maybe even third priority on the scouting report start and ends with shutting down all the things Cade Cunningham does best.
With the Pistons still missing Jaden Ivey, Cunningham's offensive load is even bigger than normal, playing the role of the Pistons' primary ball handler, scorer, and team shot creator.
Locking down Cunnigham with one-on-one coverage without fouling or double teaming so he can’t beat you with the pass is the primary goal for the defense, similar to how the team ideally would have tried to contain Trae Young, which didn't go so well last week.
Cunningham is not as shifty of a mover or as dynamic of a shooter as Young, but he’s very effective in his own methodical manner, a smart scorer who gets to his spots, reads the defense, and reacts wisely.
Forcing Cunningham into tough, contested midrange shotmaking and kickouts to non-shooters would be the ideal outcome.
If Orlando can make life difficult for Cunningham as a scorer first without leaving his teammates wide open to finish off Cade's pristing playmaking second, then Detroit will be forced to beat the Magic with contested inefficient shots or a role player beating the odds with their jumper, both of which are a win every time for this Magic defense.
2. Secure defensive boards, Encourage Detroit to shoot threes
The Pistons players are shooting an average of 33% 3P%, (24th) and all four high-volume shooters launching 4+ threes or more are converting even fewer than that. (Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, Ron Holland)
Detroit is missing shooters on the wing, with Ivey still out along with Caris Levert, Marcus Sasser, and Ausar Thompson all listed as questionable.
By loading up around the rim, Orlando can pack the paint to double down on its size advantage, rim-protection and rebounding goals.
While giving up threes completely is not the goal, encouraging Detroit to shoot from deep rather than at the rim and at the line could be the best strategy, if you have to encourage shots from somewhere on the floor.
If Detroit beats you with the three ball when their best three-point shooters are either not available or not making shots this year, you'll live with role players making jumpers against the odds over All-NBA superstar Cade Cunningham penetrating the paint, getting to the rim, or living at the line.
Detroit's offensive rebounding and defensive shooting efficiency have been strengths this season; beating them to the punch on the boards to reduce second chance opportunities, which tend to be wide open looks, is key.
The defensive possession isn't over until the rebound has been secured.
3. Making free throws is low hanging fruit
This Magic team is a walking whistle-blowing foul-drawing conundrum.
On the one hand, Orlando is the best team in the league at generating free throws; on the other, this Magic squad is one of the worst at making them.
1st in Free Throw Volume (36 FTA)
3rd in Free Throw Rate (31.5 FTR)
yet 22nd in Free Throw Efficiency (74% FT%)
Taking the free points from the charity stripe is low hanging fruit to help Orlando win games; they’re leaving points on the board.
Orlando's ability to draw fouls comes from their big wings and star guards ability to get downhill and create contact – that's a building block of this offense and roster that isn't going away anytime soon.
All Orlando has to do is find the right free throw routine to magically start making their shots at the line.