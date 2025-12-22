Desmond Bane keeping Magic afloat in latest NBA power rankings

The Orlando Magic might not be playing at the standard in which they hope to have as of late, but they have managed to pull out some close, necessary victories.

Since losing in the NBA Cup to the New York Knicks, the Magic lost to the Denver Nuggets and barely beat the Utah Jazz in overtime. The .500 record since the NBA cup has placed the Magic at No. 11 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"The Magic are 1-1 on a four-game trip out West, having blown two double-digit leads but escaped Utah with an overtime win on Desmond Bane’s scoop shot with 0.6 seconds left," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Magic will face the league’s 21st and 18th-ranked offenses in the last two games of their four-game trip, but they’ll face the Nuggets’ top-ranked offense again on Saturday."

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane reacts after making a shot against the Utah Jazz. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Magic stay level in power rankings

The Magic finished just outside of the top 10, which features the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Magic have 28 games under their belt so far this season, coming up with a 16-12 record, but they are still trying to navigate the changes that the team made between last season and this one.

"The Magic still rank as the league’s most improved offensive team, but they’ve also seen their sixth biggest jump in points allowed per 100 possessions from last season (109.1, second). They’ve seen the second biggest drop in opponent turnover rate, from 16.8 per 100 possessions (second) last season to 14.9 per 100 (12th) this season," Schuhmann wrote.

"Last season, the Magic allowed more than 120 points per 100 possessions just twice before Jan. 1, but they’ve done so six times already this season. All six of those games (including their loss in Denver on Thursday) have been on the road and, overall, they’ve allowed 6.9 more per 100 on the road (115.7, 17th) than they have at home (108.8, third). That’s the league’s biggest home-road differential on defense."

The Magic are back in action against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

