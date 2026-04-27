Could The Banchero Bounce be more than Memorable Playoff Moment?

Sometimes you just need to see the ball go through the net to find your rhythm as a shooter.

Minutes before Paolo Banchero converted the clutch pull-up three bounce heard 'round the world from the top of the key, he splashed a clutch buzzer-beating bailout pull-up three in the same spot.

As Banchero said afterwards, sometimes you just need the Basketball Gods to look your way.

Paolo Banchero finding his eye line on the straight-ahead pull-up three moments before the clutch shooter’s bounce three https://t.co/CWNjg1MPdz pic.twitter.com/08x7gtw2pp — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 25, 2026

The Banchero Bounce that secured the Magic's Game 3 Win

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Banchero and Bane combined for a Banechero 50-burger in Game 3:

Bane: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 7 3PM

Banchero: 25 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK

BANE & BANCHERO DELIVERED IN GAME 3!



Bane: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 7 3PM

Banchero: 25 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK



Orlando takes 2-1 series lead in Round 1 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5My8KXEE7c — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

In the post-game on-air interview, Banchero said, "We were excited to get here in front of these fans. We're looking forward to Monday, man. These fans are awesome."

Banchero didn't just hit the most memorable shooter's touch high-bouncing 3-pointer shot of the day to help secure the Magic win; he threw down multiple highlight-worthy slam dunks for the fans, too.

replay angle of the Paolo Banchero slam 🔥 https://t.co/ubfbS9zAqe pic.twitter.com/NPtGNxIrv3 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 25, 2026

Back on April 9th in a post-game interview with Coach Mosley, I asked how the Magic's offense was able to create advantages and bend the floor with other players before getting the ball to Bane and Banchero to attack:

When you have both of those guys (Bane, Banchero) in place, you know the team is loading up to them.



So you put them on different sides of the ball, next thing you know, that ball changes sides of the floor — you got to deal with Paolo on one side, you got to deal with Desmond on the other one.



And Jalen is doing a great job of initiating the action to make sure that those guys are both touching the basketball.



So our ability to just share it, move it — and that is part of it, you have got to have guys out there that they honor, that they have respect for, and these guys are drawing two a ton, so they are making the right play down the stretch. Jamahl Mosley

I asked #Magic HC Jamahl Mosley how ORL was able to bend the defense before Bane & Banchero attacked:



“You know the team is loading up to them, so you put them on different sides of the ball… ball changes sides…



You got to deal with Paolo on one side… Desmond on the other…” pic.twitter.com/AIxuSNCNZr — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 9, 2026

Paolo Banchero talked about his game-sealing shooter's touch bounce of the night after Game 3:

I shot it, did not feel bad.



It bounced off the back rim, but when I saw how it bounced, it went directly up.



So, the optimist in me was like – that is going in. And, it dropped.



I said after the Philly loss, basketball gods do not reward hesitation.



That one, I did not hesitate, and they blessed me with that make.



Yeah, a funny shot, but a big shot. Paolo Banchero

"The optimist in me was like, 'That's going in.'"



Paolo on the crazy bounce his game-sealing 3 took before dropping 🔥



Magic take 2-1 series lead in Round 1! https://t.co/FboCcmzs7V pic.twitter.com/G2jGucQaDX — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

While this shot may have had the winds of the Basketball Gods behind its sails navigating the ball through the hoop, Banchero was finding the bottom of the net all night, especially attacking the rack.

Banchero continuing to find every opportunity to attack, cut, roll, run, and drive into the paint as early and often as possible in the shot clock of every offensive possession is how he instantly bends the defense for his team to create advantages for himself and others.

If this moment gives Paolo his peak shooter's touch tough shot making mid range game super powers in one-on-one mismatches, suddenly Orlando has one of its highest ceiling stars finding his form, and once again doing so as the lights get brighter and stakes get heavier by the game.