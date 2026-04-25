Pistons vs. Magic Game 3: Can Orlando’s Depth Overcome Detroit’s Physical Surge?

The Orlando Magic are hoping to take back control of their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Playoffs.

After a physical opening pair of games, the series heads to Orlando tied at 1-1, but the momentum shifted significantly in Game 2.

While the Magic’s depth was the headline story of their Game 1 victory, Detroit’s aggressive third-quarter adjustments proved that this series won't be won on talent alone. It will be won on adjustments.

As the venue shifts, the pressure moves to Orlando to see if their young core, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, can reclaim the physical advantage in front of a home crowd or if Detroit’s late-game execution has finally found the Magic's weak point.

We sat down with Detroit Pistons On SI contributor Caden Handwork to discuss the changes between Games 2 and 3, how the series is transforming and what to expect as the series moves forward.

What was the biggest reason behind the Pistons bouncing back in Game 2?

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is defended by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The start of the third quarter was the biggest reason. The Pistons needed a spark offensively and the start of the third quarter provided it. I’m interested to see how it carries over to Game 3.

Now that the series is shifting to Orlando, how will the Pistons pivot?

The Pistons needed to start strong against Orlando, I expect the Magic to feed off the energy of their home crowd.

What has been the biggest surprise for you from the first two games of the series?

How physical both teams have been. The defense from both teams has provided fans with some exciting basketball.

If the Pistons were to lose Game 3, what would be the reason why?

Magic’s team depth. Like Game 1 if the Magic can rely on Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs than Orlando will have a good shot of pulling off the upset in front of their home crowd and take a 2-1 series lead.

What’s your prediction for Game 3?

I predict the physicality from Game 2 will carry into Game 3 and the Pistons find a way to go on a run late in the second half to earn a win on the road and take a 2-1 series lead.

Tipoff between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Peacock.