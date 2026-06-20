Every 2026 Draft Pick The Magic Own, And How They Could Use Them

We are days away from the 2026 NBA Draft.

Fresh off a new coaching hire, the Orlando Magic have a lot of work to build quality depth behind their triumvirate of Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner. Granted, they will only have one selection -- the No. 46 pick -- but this week marks the first opportunity this summer to add talent outside of the trade market.

Orlando has had just two second-round picks since 2018, drafting Caleb Houstan No. 32 overall in 2022 and Noah Penda No. 32 overall last year. They haven't drafted anyone below No. 45 since Tyler Harvey in 2015. So this will be a first for president Jeff Weltman and Co.

Assuming the Magic don't ship their second-round pick before Wednesday night, how should they upgrade their roster? Let's examine.

Magic's only pick: Round 2, 46 overall

Address need for shooting:

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

We have touched on how they should address this already. The Magic were the fourth-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA last season, shooting just 34.3 percent from distance on the eighth-fewest attempts per possession.

Similar to Jamahl Mosley, new head coach Sean Sweeney is tabbed as an excellent defensive mastermind. But Orlando needs to essentially overhaul its offensive scheme regardless. And adding shooting would inherently benefit space around Banchero and Co.

Improve guard room:

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Magic need good guard play. They tried to address that last summer by signing Tyus Jones to a one-year deal, and that went disastrously. They spent draft capital on a guard (Jase Richardson) last summer, and it may not be the worst idea to double-dip in that route again.

This could end up being one of the deepest point guard classes ever -- spearheaded by Darius Acuff, Kingston Flemings and Keaton Wagler. Obviously, Orlando won't have a chance to nab any of the top names. But there could be a few quality guards to explore in the second -- such as Purdue's Braden Smith, Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey and Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie.

Add another rotational big man:

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) reacts in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With Goga Bitadze entering the final year of his deal and Moe Wagner entering free agency, exploring one of the last available bigs (should one drop) should be worth considering. The Magic brought in Colin Castleton and Orlando Robinson on two-way deals last season. But neither provided any sort of impact.

Admittedly, the big man depth in this class isn't great. The best case scenario would be Zuby Ejiofor falling to the middle of the second round.

But I highly doubt that's a realistic possibility. Instead, should they explore this route, the Magic could be left to kick the tires on players such as Felix Okpara (Tennessee), Rafael Castro (George Washington) and Ugonna Onyenso (Virginia), arguably the best rim protector in this class.