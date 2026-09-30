Spacing is offense, and offense is spacing.

Or, as Rick Majerus would pronounce it to Sean Sweeney when teaching him coaching fundamentals, oh-fence is spacing and spacing is oh-fence.

Majerus was one of the first coaches to get Sweeney into coaching, along with Jim Crews. Back in 2007 until 2009, Sweeney learned from both along with Marty Simmons on University of Evansville coaching staff.

Sweeney told the courier press at the time, “When you talk basketball with those guys you learn something every time,” Sweeney said. “Coach (Simmons) always used to say, ‘If you don’t remember, write it down.’ I wrote a lot of s*** down with those guys."

Sean Sweeney's Quotes from Orlando Magic Training Camp

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spacing the floor has been one theme of Orlando Magic training camp through the first two days.

Repping out catch-and-shoot corner threes, connector wing to wing threes, and the passes that create those threes are only good habits to practice to the point where these moves become routine.

Orlando Magic Training Camp is under way



Today’s emphasis — Spacing The Floor pic.twitter.com/6bza7UurcZ — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 30, 2026

Sweeney spoke on what spacing means to him after the first practice of Day 2:

Spacing for me is giving respect to your teammate and having the discipline to do it every time. It is not a choice. It is not optional.



The players did a really good job of that today.



Tristan (da Silva) did a really good job of guys who stood out in terms of being in the right spot. And then communicating, we talk about communicating on defense, but you want to communicate on offense as well. And (Tristan) did a really good job of that. Sean Sweeney

I followed this quote up by asking Sweeney what good spacing for this roster looks like, and if any certain positioning such as 5-out or 4-in/1-out was better for this group. Here's what he had to say:

I like how you said oh-fence.



Rick Majerus was the guy who helped me get into coaching, him and Jim Crews. And Majerus would always say oh-fence and three-throw-line. (laughs)



In any event, we would rather be too high, too wide, too far apart, too spaced.



There is different times when you may want 4-out/1-in, there is different times when you want 5-out.



But in general in the way we run, we want to do a great job with our spacing, and make the defense guard the length and the width of the court. Sean Sweeney

I followed up with Sean Sweeney about his Spacing Goals for the Orlando Magic:



“We would rather be too high, too wide, too far apart, too spaced.



There’s different times when you might want 4-out/1-in (or) 5-out.



Make the defense guard the length and the width of the court.” pic.twitter.com/cfqLkwjToz — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 30, 2026

Sweeney wants to maximize the spacing and get the positioning of this group as clearly defined as possible, to rebuild certain fundamentals and winning habits from the ground up.

Desmond Bane & Jalen Suggs share thoughts on Sweeney's Spacing

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts with guard Desmond Bane (3) after a play against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the morning practice of Day 2 of Orlando Magic training camp, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs answered questions with media.

I asked them both if anything stands out about Sean Sweeney’s Spacing & Positioning principles.

Bane emphasized that keeping things simple can be effective:

Simple. Simple is better.



Giving our best players space to operate. Having them knowing what things to look for, what space to attack, where the others are gonna be.



It is pretty simple, but effective. Desmond Bane

Suggs highlighted the attention to detail by this coaching staff:

They are on it. They are not letting us miss that spacing by a step or a step and a half, making sure that we are in our spots.



So, I think that makes it a bit easier on us. You know exactly where you are supposed to be. If you are not there – it is not if this, if that – you are wrong.



They have been very clear with what they want and how they want us to play. It is our job to listen and go execute and if there are issues or problems, we will address it then.



For right now, we are listening and understanding to what they are trying to teach, go apply as much as we can and reassess as we keep learning. Jalen Suggs

I asked #Magic Desmond Bane & Jalen Suggs if anything stands out about Sean Sweeney’s Spacing & Positioning principles



“Simple. Giving our best players space to operate… Simple, but effective” - Des



“They’re on it. They’re not letting us miss that spacing by a step…” - Jalen pic.twitter.com/gfTAg7C6e8 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 30, 2026

Sweeney, Bane, and Suggs can all envision better spacing for this offense.

The players are bought in, the decision-making is streamlined, and the positioning is clear; this roster staying healthy, looking to make team-first decisions, while properly spacing everyone around the arc or near the rack, is a recipe for success on the offensive end.

Add in Sweeney's coaching hires to fill out the staff, and all trends point to better 3pt shooting next season, an area that's plagued Orlando since the days of Dwight Howard and Stan Van Gundy fourteen years ago.

Now, it's up to this group to rep out plays and good habits from these positions so they became second nature, practicing sets you can run in your sleep when the crowd gets loudest to still find good shots for the right shooters. Setting up every player in the best position to succeed and execute their role is the first step to spacing the floor as well as any team in the league.

After ranking among the worst in the league on offense every year since Howard & Van Gundy were in town, the Magic's oh-fence could desperately use a new sound; Magic fans can't wait to hear the sweet tune that Sweeney plans to orchestrate as the new playbook maestro roaming the sidelines.