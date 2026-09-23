Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup for 2026-27

The Orlando Magic had elevated expectations last year with the addition of Desmond Bane, but fell short in Game 7 against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. The issue never seemed to be the roster construction, as the team is littered with talent from top to bottom. The bigger issue always seemed to be putting those players in the best position to succeed.

Although the Magic are coming into the season with a new head coach, the team’s roster makeup remains largely the same. The only exception is the return of Nikola Vucevic, who joins the team where he saw the most success. With him more than likely slotting into the backup role, let's look at what the starting unit will look like going into the 2026-2027 season

Point Guard: Jalen Suggs

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season was a forgettable one for Suggs, starting the season recovering from an injury and never seeming to find his stride. The former top-5 pick has yet to fulfil his full potential, but we’ve seen flashes that the Magic hope to get more consistently this season. .

Shooting Guard: Desmond Bane

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desmond Bane was last year's MVP for the Orlando Magic. He was the Ironman, playing and starting in all 82 games of last season, while also leading the team in three-point percentage. With what he brings to the table, Bane’s skill set might be the most important in unlocking the rest of the Magic’s roster, and I expect him to build on what he started last year. Bane also might have the highest shot of making the All-Star team on the Magic.

Small Forward: Franz Wagner

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz struggled to stay healthy last season, playing a career-low 34 games because of injuries. This seems like an anomaly compared to his previous seasons, when he played 60+ games. Franz brings unique skills to the team, and with a new coaching staff, I’m interested to see what new wrinkles he adds to his game.

Power Forward: Paolo Banchero

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prodigal child of the Orlando Magic, last season seemed to be one where his impact wasn’t felt as much as in previous seasons. The fit with Desmond Bane took time to figure out, and the injuries to Wagner and Suggs throughout the season made it harder to find a rhythm. With a new head coach and a full season with the same team, he has high breakout potential to rise back into the ranks of being an All-Star

Center: Wendell Carter Jr

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) handles the ball in front of Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wendell Carter Jr. has been a steady presence at center position for the Magic. While he might have a lot of battles ahead of him this season with the revamped Eastern Conference, his ability to be versatile offensively might be something the new coaching staff might be able to utilize more uniquely.

The Magic have one of the most balanced starting 5 in the NBA, and with an ability to spread the wealth around, they are able to hurt you in multiple ways. Sean Sweeney might be licking his chops to utilize this lineup. With the talent there, it will all be in the execution for the starting unit of the Orlando Magic.