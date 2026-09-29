Franz Wagner Opens Up to Life on The Magic After Moritz

After joining the Magic as the team's 8th-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Franz Wagner is about embark on his sixth NBA season in Orlando.

But, this season is different, for more reason than one.

This won't just be the first coaching change of Wagner's career, his first NBA season without Jamahl Mosley as his Head Coach and his first season with Sean Sweeney running the show from the sidelines.

This will also be Franz's first season as an NBA player without his brother Moritz Wagner sharing a locker room, let alone also being roommates his entire career at their home in Orlando.

His home-away-from-home familiarity, his German-speaking family, has moved on. He's not dead, of course, he's just signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

At Orlando Magic Media Day, Franz Wagner shared the new challenges this momentous change will force upon him, whether he likes it or not.

Franz Wagner heads into Year 6 in Orlando



His first without his brother Moritz sharing the locker room



I asked Franz how he’s adjusting:



“I think it’s a work in progress…



It’s bittersweet. I loved playing with my brother... Shared a lot of cool memories…



Super grateful…” pic.twitter.com/WUC2yj0xOS — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 28, 2026

Franz Wagner Shares How He's Adjusting to Losing Moritz as a Teammate

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and center Moritz Wagner (21) celebrate after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When I asked Franz at Orlando Magic Media Day how he is adjusting to his first season without his brother as his teammate here in Orlando, he emphasized that it's a bittersweet feeling, but he's grateful for their time here:

I think it is a work in progress.



Spent three weeks down here in Orlando, so it is definitely a little weird being alone at the house, coming to work alone and stuff like that.



Obviously, it is bittersweet. I loved playing with my brother. Shared a lot of cool memories here in Orlando together.



At the same time, very aware that five years is a super long time to play with your brother in the NBA. So I am super grateful for everybody that was making that possible.



And, at the same time, I think it comes at a good point in my career, my life. I feel ready for that step. I think there is a lot of cool things that can come out of that too. Spending more time with other people, more teammate time. Just building the chemistry like that a little bit more. I think that'll happen, for sure. Franz Wagner

While losing someone this important to your comfort zone is going to be a big adjustment, Franz says he is ready for the changes that come with that along the way, emphasizing how building chemistry with other teammates will help that transition towards the next phase of his career.

Franz is thankful for the chance to start his career with his brother by his side; now, he's adjusting to this next era of his basketball life, where he'll look to expand on that feeling of brotherly love with his other teammates going forward.

The Wagner Bros won't be hyping up a crowd of Magic Fans together next season, but Magic fans will always be grateful for the moments of their chemistry and energy.