3 Biggest Takeaways from Magic Media Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are back at school with training camp tipping off this week.

Media day kicked off the festivities and gave us a sneak peek into what the team will bring for the upcoming season. Here's a look at three takeaways from the team during media day:

Roles Are More Established

New Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for portraits before his introductory press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic met shortly before media day to establish what everybody's role would be going into the season. This is very different from previous years, but there could also be some flexibility in how the team manages itself.

Orlando has a vision and a plan, but that can change as the season moves forward, especially if injuries become part of the equation. Orlando is coming into the season relatively healthy, but Izaiyah Nelson and Jonathan Isaac won't be ready for the start of training camp. Nelson won't be ready for the start of the season as he nurses his ankle injury he suffered during the summer. Meanwhile, Isaac is still hoping to be ready for the start of the season.

Paolo Banchero Looks Stronger

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes are on Paolo Banchero this season as he looks to take the Magic an extra step forward. When he sat down for his interview with the media, he looked slimmer and stronger. It's clear that he's been putting in work throughout the offseason to improve his game and his overall makeup, and that could play a large role in how far Orlando goes this season.

The team is only going to go as far as Banchero can take them, and if he's making strides in his game, that is excellent news for the Magic. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman spoke about the importance of internal development, especially for a young team that made minimal roster changes during the offseason. The Magic are banking on Banchero to improve and it looks like he's taking the necessary steps to accomplish that.

There's a New Energy in the Building

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have a lot of the same crew from last season, but there is a feeling of a new chapter. Part of that has to do with the fact that Sweeney is in the building instead of Mosley, but it's more than just that.

The Magic have been consistently in the facility for several weeks, and there's a redefined focus in how they are attacking each and every game. It's clear that the team has undergone a lot of change, and the games during the season should hopefully reflect that.