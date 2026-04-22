The Orlando Magic stole Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons, but the two teams return to Little Caesars Arena for Game 2. Can Orlando extend its series lead to 2-0 over the East's top team?! Let's ask our panel!

Jeremy Brener: Pistons 114, Magic 105

The Magic have certainly cracked the code when it comes to beating the Pistons after Game 1 and there is reason to believe they can increase their lead in Game 2. The Pistons will naturally adjust and the Magic will have to come out with the right mindset to claim another three wins against the Eastern Conference's best team.

However, it would be silly to think the Pistons wouldn't have some rebuttal in this series, especially in what could be their final home game of the year. The Magic should keep it close, but the Pistons will come out on top.

Ethan Skolnick: Pistons 113, Magic 106

Against Charlotte in the play-in and in Game 1 in Detroit, the Magic played the type of connected, physical defense that was expected all season long. Can it be sustained for another game?

It's clear that Detroit is missing a consistent, dynamic secondary scorer, so the plan will be to try to make Cade Cunningham somewhat inefficient and live with whatever Tobias Harris and others do.

Orlando got balanced scoring from its starters in the opener, and that needs to be repeated as well. But it's very, very rare for an underdog to take both on the road against a top seed; expect Detroit to be less rusty, and pull out a late win.

Adel Burton: Pistons 110, Magic 103

Cade Cunningham does his usual damage. Ausar Thompson and Duncan Robinson get more involved for the Pistons. Orlando's stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner settle for too many outside shots. Paolo is the key, when he remembers he is big and strong.

Matt Hanifan: Pistons 107, Magic 101

Four of the six series that have played a Game 2 so far are knotted at one apiece, and all of them have generally been exciting finishes. I think this one follows suit.

We saw the Magic match Detroit's physicality and tenacity wire-to-wire in Game 1, which isn't something we were certain of heading into the series.

However, I expect Detroit to ramp up its physicality even more in Game 2 with its back against the wall. Plus, the Pistons aren't exactly a proficient 3-point shooting team -- but I don't think they shoot 9-for-31 on open or wide-open 3-point attempts again.