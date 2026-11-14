The Orlando Magic entered their second NBA cup game as one of three teams in the NBA without a home win, having lost five-straight (including last year's postseason).

Orlando snapped that streak Friday against the hapless Milwaukee Bucks, securing a 107-99 victory behind Franz Wagner's first career triple-double.

Here were a few of our takeaways:

Cutting off the head of the snake:

Nov 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I think Brayden Burries eventually becomes the Bucks' best player and the one who should be getting the longest leash, Tyler Herro is arguably the Bucks' most dynamic offensive player at this point in time.

Orlando did an excellent job against Herro. He finished with just 18 points on 5-of-17 shooting and 2-of-7 from 3-point range. He bent the Magic defense a few different occasions, but for the most part, I thought they did a good job being physical with him at the point-of-attack.

He's typically struggled against length and physicality. Orlando did a good job cutting off the head of the Bucks' snake when they're bereft of shot creation -- save for Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had a great game, and Ryan Rollins.

Franz Wagner (nearly) records first milestone

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots an open jumps shot during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sometimes, it be your own people!"

Franz Wagner had a triple-double for about five minutes until a rebound was yanked from him in the final moments. Still, he was remarkable once again, scoring 35 points with nine rebounds and 12 assists (to just three turnovers) on 13-of-22 shooting.

I am not sure where the Magic would be without him.

But while it's still very early into the season, it wasn't a far cry to say that his jump shooting has been a major problem.

After the team's first eight games, the 6-foot-10 German wing was shooting just 19.4 percent from 3-point range after knocking down below 30.0 percent of his treys over his final three seasons. He still got anywhere he wanted, but his lack of shooting allowed defenses to shrink the floor and duck under screens that they wouldn't otherwise do.

However, Wagner has shot the ball well over the last week. He made three triples in the Magic's eight-point win Friday, marking the third time in his last four games he's reached that benchmark. Over that span, he's shooting 35.7 percent from deep on seven attempts per game.

That's still a very small sample -- but encouraging nonetheless.

Magic unlock Goga as a vertical spacer:

Nov 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goga Bitadze had one of his most productive offensive games of the season. He finished with a season-high 10 points on five made field goals -- all of which were lobs.

When Magic guards (particularly Wagner) created the initial advantage, they did a great job attacking the Bucks' lack of frontcourt athleticism in the frontcourt. The slow-footed, stiff-hipped Myles Turner can't jump over a piece of paper nowadays, which made it easier for Wagner and Co. to not only finish around the rim, but also get Bitadze (and Wendell Carter Jr.) involved as vertical spacers.

Desmond Bane comes close to making Magic history:

October 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic Desmond Bane (3) celebrates defeating the Toronto Raptors during the second half in their Emirates Cup game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner made personal history. Bane nearly made team history.

No Magic player has ever made seven threes in two-straight games. Bane, who had seven in Wednesday's win over Utah, came close.

Bane, who's typically risen in NBA Cup competitions, had 21 points with six made threes across 35 minutes. He made six of his first seven, but unfortunately missed his final three, finishing 6-of-10 from deep and 7-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Even though he didn't quite make Magic history, he became the fourth player in team history to hit six threes in back-to-back games -- the first since Jalen Suggs back in 2023-24.

Magic move to 2-0 in NBA Cup play:

Nov 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) grabs the rebound in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic's offense hit an absolute wall in the fourth quarter. But they found a way to hold on.

Friday's win improves them to 5-7, securing their third-straight win of the season. We could argue all day whether or not the NBA Cup means anything in the grand scheme of things. Orlando is now 2-0 in Group stage play with a plus-15 point differential.

Their next NBA Cup game will be Nov. 20 inside Barclay's Center against the Brooklyn Nets.