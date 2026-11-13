It's the last game of the week for the Orlando Magic, as they welcome the struggling Milwaukee Bucks to Kia Center.

The Bucks (1-11) are currently last in the Eastern Conference. Their lone win came against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 26. Milwaukee is on an eight-game losing streak.

While the Magic aren't facing a challenging opponent, a victory - a dominant one, at that - is crucial for the Magic.

The Magic must continue their success this week

The Magic were struggling entering this week. Orlando was 2-7 entering their three games against the Kings, Jazz and Bucks.

The Magic needed a win, but what they really needed was a string of wins.

Orlando has gotten that this week, and it is crucial that Orlando keeps that going.

It is clear that this team is missing Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs with their on-court product.

Strong performances and consistency are what the team needs to get by without their two starters.

This week, Orlando has done both. Franz Wagner has stepped up in a major way, impacting the offense through scoring and playmaking.

Wagner led the team in scoring against the Kings (33 points) and the Jazz (38 points). Even against the Warriors, he led Orlando with 30 points.

Anthony Black and Desmond Bane have been crucial during this stretch as well.

Black stepped up to be the No. 2 option behind Wagner against the Kings. He kept that momentum rolling against the Jazz.

Bane was especially crucial against the Jazz with his 25 points and seven made 3-pointers.

The offense needs to continue to succeed, and Wagner, Bane and Black must keep being productive on the offensive end.

This is the production Orlando needs to win games. They cannot afford to lose this down Banchero and Suggs if they want to keep winning and continue this early turnaround.

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) tries to keep Orlando Magic center/forward Goga Bitadze (35) from shooting the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Magic need a dominant win

The Magic's two wins have come against teams with one win. The Kings are currently 1-10, and the Jazz 1-11.

The next step for the Magic this week is to establish a strong advantage against the Bucks that keeps them well ahead in the game.

Looking at the Magic's upcoming slate, at Boston and versus Philadelphia, a strong victory over the struggling Bucks is what Orlando needs.

It is going to take a lot more to beat the Celtics and the 76ers than it did with the Kings and Jazz.

The Magic can show they are on the right track by dominating against a team like Milwaukee.