Dropping double digit point totals in every game this season, the Magic's star forward is off to a blazing hot start as a scorer and creator for this team.

Orlando's primary offensive option is fresh off three thirty point games in a row, featuring 38 PTS in a win on the road in Utah, 33 PTS & 7 AST in a win on the road in Sacramento, and 30 PTS & 11 AST in an overtime loss in the Bay against Golden State.

What may surprise some, though, is that this star forward scoring creator in question is not in fact Paolo Banchero, Orlando's former #1 pick and face of the franchise, but his frontcourt co-star.

Yes, it is in fact Franz Wagner leading the way for the Orlando Magic this season, not just as its leading scorer, leading defender, and leading assist man – but as its full-blown leader on the court.

As Banchero continues to recover from an injury after just the second game of the season, the Magic have needed to immediately shift back to First Option Franz. Wagner's production is following suit by skyrocketing in nearly every direction, even if the wins haven't quite caught up yet.

POV: You tie your CAREER-HIGH IN POINTS... and your teammates mob you 😆



38 for Franz as the @OrlandoMagic win in Utah! pic.twitter.com/bIY9LBcq9c — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

Numbers Reveal Wagner's Playmaking Development & Overall Impact

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) keeps the ball from Utah Jazz guard Josh Green (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner has played in all 11 games for Orlando this season and scored in double digits in each one: 7 games scoring 20+ PTS or more and 3 games scoring 30+ PTS or more, including the season-high and career-high performance in Utah.

Wagner has recorded 32 30pt games in the blue-and-white pinstripes. He's scored 37 PTS four times and 38 PTS three times.

What is keeping non-Banchero Magic stars from breaking the 40 PT barrier?

Since joining the Magic, Desmond Bane has dropped 10 30pt games, reaching 37 PTS three times, hitting 36 PTS once, 35 PTS once and 34 PTS twice. Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Wendell Carter Jr. each have 2 career games scoring at least 30 points.

The dam could break any day now; Wagner and Bane just keep knocking on the door.

The last time Wagner scored 30+ points in three consecutive games was early December of 2024. This came in the midst of an 18-game stretch where Point Wagner first showed the NBA World what he can could do, averaging 27 PTS - 6 REB - 6 AST / 3 TOV - 2 STL on 57% TS% with a 33% AST%.

The Magic ranked Top-10 on both ends of the floor through December under coach Jamahl Mosley at the time as Banchero was dealing with an injury while the rest of the team rallied into a drive-and-kick turnover-forcing machine spearheaded by their 6'10" point forward.

Orlando's culture was defined, their strengths were maximized, and their pecking order was established. The team's road from playoff pretender to championship contender was clear; and now, that premise has returned to form.

The Magic are currently 12th in the East with Franz Wagner as their unquestioned #1 option and yet, it’s #NotHisFault



why his fully realized playmaking, 5th factor influence and stabilization of ORL’s floor on D is the brightest spot in the roughest offensive context in the NBA https://t.co/6Gg1jMesGI pic.twitter.com/ZM2En4GFmT — David Lee (@dlee4three) November 6, 2026

Point Wagner is back and at again, this time even more precise and efficient than before.

Wagner continues to lead the league in Drives per game, a stat he likely won't let go of until Banchero returns to action. He's undeniably one of the premier drivers in the NBA, ranking 3rd in PTS off Drives, 1st in Passes off Drives, 3rd in Assists off Drives. These stats plus the ones that follow exemplify how Wagner can be relied on as a one-man driving-and-kicking offensive engine.

He continues to show how lethal of a playmaker and decision maker he can be, leading the league in creating three-pointers by ranking 1st in 3PT Assists, along with ranking T-17th in 2PT Assists.

Averaging 7.9 Assists on the season ranks Wagner 6th among all players; his rate of 8.6 Assists Per Game since Banchero went down in Game 2 would rank 3rd behind only Tyrese Haliburton (9.5, 4gp) and Nikola Jokic. (9.0)

Wagner ranks 7th in Potential Assists, passes that would be assists if the teammate made the shot, and 27th in Hockey Assists, passes that lead to swing pass assists.

Wagner's 38.5% AST% is historically high for someone his height, revealing just how special of a passing talent he truly is on top of his already elite scoring abilities, driving footwork, and defensive prowess. Point Wagner ranks 4th overall in AST% behind Josh Giddey, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic; just ahead of Cade Cunningham and Jayson Tatum.

Orlando's Offensive Rating is +10 higher with Wagner on the court, with a +2.6 Defensive Rating as well. The team as a whole scores 0.5% eFG% better, rebounds 5% better, and forces 1% more steals.

Wagner's 1.8% STL% is tied T-71st with Jrue Holiday, Amen Thompson, and Deni Avdija; his 33% FTR ranks T-90th with Jamal Murray, Evan Mobley, Anthony Davis; and, his 10.3% REB% ranks T-78th.

How Franz Wagner Elbowed His Way Into NBA All-Star Conversation

Nov 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives past Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Wagner already ranks 18th in Estimated Plus Minus via Dunks and Threes, 10th-best in the league via their defensive EPM metric. Wagner brings elite ratings on both sides, rating in the 92nd percentile on Offense, the 98th percentile on Defense, and the 96th percentile among all players in Overall Impact. Among just forwards, Wagner ranks 2nd in Defense, 9th in Offense, and 5th in Overall Impact behind Luka, Giannis, Tatum, and Kawhi, with Leonard only logging two games so far.

He simply affects the game and helps his team in more ways than one, between scoring at an elite rate, passing at another level, drawing free throws, driving to the rack, forcing steals, and rebounding the basketball. Wagner scaling up his touches and usage while maintaining his effectiveness on energy plays like defensive hustle, off-ball movement, and rebounding activity is highly impressive, and another example of his pristine conditioning.

Being near the top of the league or flat out leading it in areas like Drives, Passes of Drives, and 3pt Assists are all clear signs of the effect of Wagner's Advantage Creation; his ability to create the initial advantage consistently for his team, not even really needing a screen to do it anymore, penetrating the paint no matter the spacing around him, and either drawing a foul, euro-stepping through tight windows for a finesse finish, or kicking out to the open man to force the defense into a scramble makes him a bonafide offensive engine scoring creator, as reliable as any one creator in the NBA.

Between his size, anticipation, and fundamentals, he's one of the most effective, active, impactful defenders in the NBA, a big wing who can switch on just about anyone and hold his own, while forcing steals, securing rebounds, and overall impacting that side of the ball at an elite rate, too.

At this point, any critics of his game are missing the forest for the trees. Wagner is the offensive engine, he's the defensive anchor, he is the biggest cog to this team's success on both sides of the basketball this season. Any time the Magic have been close to establishing a culture in this era of Magic Basketball, its Wagner who is at the heart of that identity on both sides of the floor every time.

He's so good at every other aspect of basketball that matters, an apparent weakness like 3P% that can be addressed in a myriad of ways isn't really something that decides whether or not he has a good game; his 3pt shot falling is the gravy that takes his already great games into nuclear all-around performances.

He's a stat-sheet stuffer that leaves a box score looking proficient in every area other than 3pt shooting, and some nights he tacks in those too. Tune up that 3pt shot, and suddenly he goes from arguably the best two-way wing in the NBA to flat-out one of the best players in the NBA, something he might just achieve this season without even needing the 3-ball.

Wagner is a walking good decision for his team; the limit on letting Wagner make decisions does not exist, more of than not, when you the team trusts Wagner, the game is in good hands.