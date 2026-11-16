How Magic Can Continue Win Streak vs. Celtics

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are hoping to win their fourth straight game as they travel to Beantown to face off against the Boston Celtics.

The Magic are in the midst of their best stretch of the season after starting 2-7 through nine games. While Orlando was able to beat some of the league's worst teams in the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. They will now have to face off against the Celtics, who currently hold the best record in the Eastern Conference. Regardless of the opponent, the Magic are going to attack the game the same way.

"I think we're starting to find a little bit of a recipe, a little bit of an identity, especially on the defensive end. Held them to 99 points – under 100 points. I'm not sure we did it against Utah and [Sacramento], but I think we're trending in the right direction on that end of the floor. We talked about the opportunity battle [and] how we do with that," Desmond Bane said after the team's win against the Bucks.

"I don't know. It looks like we got the same amount of rebounds, so we could still do better in that area, but I thought our process was great. You know, even a couple of lulls in the fourth quarter [and] second quarter, but the looks that we were getting were good looks, good shots and shots that we wanted to get. So, as long as we do that, we've got faith, you know, that we'll be in a lot of games and win a lot of games."

Magic Must Feed Into Identity vs. Celtics

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane shoots a three point basket in front of Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's taken the Magic some time to get into the swing of things this season, but that's to be expected with a team that has a new head coach. Sean Sweeney is not panicking because the results aren't what they want, but he sees the process evolving game after game. Eventually, the Magic are going to start performing well and competing against some of the higher-level teams in the league.

This game against the Celtics gives them the opportunity to feed off of the momentum they have built over the last week or so and apply it against one of the top teams in the league. If they can keep things close, they could have a chance to upset the Celtics on the road and establish themselves as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Tip-off between the Magic and Celtics is scheduled for 7 pm ET inside TD Garden in Boston. Fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Network.