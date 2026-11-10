3 Reasons Behind the Magic's Slow Start

The Orlando Magic are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference over the first three weeks of the season.

The team has struggled to adapt to new head coach Sean Sweeney's system, but many factors have led to that. Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff explained why they believe the team has not played up to its potential.

Offense

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black puts up a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This is where Sean Sweeney was supposed to be an upgrade from the departed Jamahl Mosley, but any progress got stopped before it really started. Paolo Banchero has his detractors, for sure, but Sweeney's presence was supposed to more fully unlock Banchero's strengths, and get the former No. 1 overall pick taking more of the right shots.... but now that process has to wait due to Banchero's ankle sprain and subsequent absence. So now the Magic are 24th in offensive rating, as Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have had to carry more of the burden."

"But ultimately, Banchero's return may not be enough for an immediate ascent. The Magic are at a ball-handling deficit many nights, and that was even with Jalen Suggs available. His return seems imminent, but if he shoots as poorly as he was prior to his exit, Orlando will still struggle at times to score. This feels like a team that needs a true floor general, to get everyone in their spots." — Ethan J. Skolnick

Defense

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg drives past Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"While the Magic are both bottom-six in offense and defense, I think the biggest problem is the defense. Their best offense is their defense more often than any of us would like to admit. Health and lack of depth play a part in why both have cratered through nine games.

"But if this team isn’t disruptive defensively and stacking together stops, they’re not going to win (many) games — regardless of how healthy they are. They don’t have enough firepower or cohesion offensively in the half-court to otherwise compete. This team's identity was always going to be defense-first, especially under Sean Sweeney. So far, that hasn't materialized." — Matt Hanifan

Injuries

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's hard to deny that the Magic are dealing with a lot of injuries. People look at that as a crutch or an excuse, but it's hard not to address the elephant in the room. Paolo Banchero has only played in two games, while Jalen Suggs has only appeared in three. Anthony Black and Desmond Bane are out, and this is clearly not the roster the Magic were anticipating having going into the season.

"Injuries are part of the game, and adapting to them is part of the process, but losing so many key players right at the beginning of the season is a recipe for disaster. The Magic are doing their best to withstand the storm, but it should at least explain why the team has not played up to their standard so far." — Jeremy Brener