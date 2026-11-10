The Orlando Magic added another loss to their 2026-27 campaign, falling to the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 126-119.

Although the Magic didn't get the outcome they needed, this game provided a blueprint for what the team can do to be successful against the Sacramento Kings.

The Magic need to get off to a better start

The Golden State Warriors were able to get too much offensive momentum going compared to Orlando's production in the first quarter.

Golden State outscored Orlando 31-19 in the frame. Even looking at the second quarter, there is a problem. While the Warriors only outscored the Magic by four points, Orlando cannot afford to have a 22-point frame, especially given how the first quarter went.

Offensively, the Magic need to produce similarly to how they did in the third and fourth quarters, where they put up over 30 points.

If their defense continues to struggle, then the pressure is on the offense.

Orlando's defense did step it up in the third quarter, holding Golden State to just 20 points. The Magic have to maximize that more by gaining an earlier advantage in the game.

This should have allowed the Magic to get a solid lead in the matchup. If the Magic were more productive offensively in the first half, they could have established a better advantage heading into the final frame against Golden State.

The Magic can hopefully carry the momentum over from the third and fourth quarters offensively and start the game against the Kings the way they needed to against Golden State.

This Magic team can move the ball around well; making shots will take advantage of this ability. Orlando finished the game against the Warriors with 29 assists, 18 of which came in the second half.

Step up on defense, especially when it matters

The Magic have to showcase more of that ability to slow down an opponent. The Warriors shot 26.3% from the field and 12.5% from beyond the arc in the third quarter. Contesting shots often and not giving up easy paint looks because of that will help this Magic team find success.

Franz Wagner must keep momentum going

Franz Wagner led the team in scoring with 30 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the field while also dishing out 11 assists.

Down two starters and given the team's struggles, this is the type of production Orlando needs from the forward.

This Warriors game is perfect film to look at for Orlando. It showed them what they can do to be successful with their second-half play, but also what they need to do better.

If the Magic can keep up the positives from this game and address the weaknesses, they should have a good result.